Fortnite Festival Season 2: Everything we know so far

The community is eager to know everything about Fortnite Festival Season 2. Since the release of the Fortnite Festival mode, players have jammed their hearts out in-game, playing instruments and grooving to their favorite songs. While Fortnite Festival is still in its infancy (given that it was only released on December 9, 2023), the reception has been wholesome.

There have been a few technical issues over the past two months, but for the most part, the experience has been amazing based on the community's feedback. Moving forward, with Fortnite Festival Season 1 officially ending on February 22, 2024, players at large are wondering what Epic Games has planned for the next season.

That said, here is everything we know so far about Fortnite Festival Season 2.

Fortnite Festival Season 2 is going to be louder and groovier

Given the reception of Fortnite Festival Season 1, it's clear that the next season will be larger with more collaborations. In terms of star collaborations at the start of the season, there are rumors and speculation about who could potentially be featured. Names such as Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Eminem, and many others are the talk of the town.

However, there is no concrete proof in the form of leaks or information that has been data-mined. As such, it remains a mystery. It's better to wait for some leaks to surface before jumping to conclusions.

When it comes to the headline act, so to speak, akin to the first season, in Fortnite Festival Season 2, an artist will be featured as a Skin/Outfit in-game as well. Last time around, it was The Weeknd. Fans couldn't contain themselves when leaks began to surface online. This time around, there is no information available yet.

That being said, the scope of content for Fortnite Festival Season 2 is massive. In fact, players can expect to see a lot of rock music as well, given that Avenged Sevenfold is now part of the UEFN experience. While the band has mentioned that they are not interested in having their music featured in the Fortnite Festival, this could change in the future.

Will Fortnite Festival Season 2 start soon?

According to leakers/data-miners, Fortnite Festival Season 2 could start as early as February 22, 2024. It would seem that Epic Games will also drop the next major update (v28.30) on the very same day. As such, when Fortnite downtime ends on the given day, Festival Season 2 should start. On an off-topic note, Fishing could also be added to LEGO Fortnite on the same day.

That being said, this could change over the next few days and, as such, should be taken with some speculation. Epic Games could make an official announcement this weekend to let the community know.

More Jam Tracks will be added to the Item Shop on Thursday (February 15, 2024). Miley Cyrus' Grammy-winning song "Flowers" will be featured as well.

