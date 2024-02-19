Rumor: Batmobile, DeLorean, and Ecto-1 from Rocket League coming to Fortnite

According to veteran Fortnite leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey, the Batmobile, DeLorean, and Ecto-1 will be added to the game soon. The information was shared by xboxera and brought to the attention of iFireMonkey by BlackGokuNews and VPlayzin. While it does not specify which mode these vehicles will be introduced to, it will likely be Rocket Racing.

This is due to the fact that the vehicles already exist in Rocket League. Furthermore, while it could be added to Battle Royale, each season usually already has a predetermined type of vehicle in-game. As such, having them as part of the seasonal theme may or may not fit in well in the grand scheme of things.

Also, since certain cosmetics related to vehicles can now be cross-shared between Rocket Lounge and Rocket Racing, it will be the most logical choice. That being said, here is more information about these potential upcoming collaborations.

Disclaimer: Information mentioned in this article is based on leaks and might be subject to change. It is advised to take them with a grain of salt until officially confirmed.

Batmobile, DeLorean, and Ecto-1 to potentially feature in Fortnite collaboration

While the information at hand is very limited, given the aforementioned facts, it would be folly to rule out these upcoming collaborations. Given that Epic Games was able to secure the IPs for these franchises and have them in Rocket League, it stands as proof that the same could be done for Rocket Racing.

Since cosmetics are now shared between these two modes, having them sold in the Fortnite Item Shop would be an additional source of revenue. Keeping this aside, with Epic Games having collaborated with DC and Ghostbusters in the past, another collaboration makes sense. The Batmobile and Ecto-1 would make for amazing Car Bodies.

The only new franchise that would be coming to Fortnite as part of this collaboration would be Back to the Future. The DeLorean is an iconic car featured throughout the films and has become a part of pop culture.

Epic Games may even introduce DeLorean alongside other cosmetics such as Skins, Back Blings, and Pickaxes. The community would be overjoyed as they have been asking for a Fortnite x Back to the Future collaboration for years now.

When could the Batmobile, DeLorean, and Ecto-1 arrive in Fortnite?

Since the source of the rumor about several major collaborations has been accurate in the past, it can be considered that things are in development. However, without a timeline in place, it's impossible to know when things could come to fruition remotely.

Furthermore, with Rocket Racing still in its infancy and new cosmetics just being released, things could take a while. That said, Q3 or Q4 are potential release dates for these upcoming collaborations.

