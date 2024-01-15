Fortnite x Back To The Future collaboration would be perfect for Chapter 5

Fortnite's library of collaborations is bigger than those of most other franchises, and a recent post by u/Angel-JD envisions a Fortnite x Back to the Future crossover for Chapter 5 Season 1. The idea for this concept not only sparks nostalgia for one of the most beloved film franchises of all time but also introduces exciting possibilities for in-game additions that align seamlessly with Chapter 5 Season 1's theme.

In a new Reddit post, u/Angel-JD showcased their art for a Fortnite x Back to the Future collaboration. It showed not only how well the iconic Marty McFly and Doc from the film could fit in this game but also how the DeLorean would make for a great addition to Chapter 5 Season 1's landscape.

The post has garnered widespread attention from fans, who've echoed the notion of this collaboration being perfect for Chapter 5.

How the Fortnite x Back to the Future collaboration could work with Chapter 5

A particularly noteworthy aspect of the proposed Fortnite x Back to the Future collaboration is the potential incorporation of the DeLorean into this game's new Rocket Racing mode, which was introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1.

If that happens, the vehicle's introduction would serve as a nod to both movie fans as well as gamers who appreciate iconic vehicles in their virtual garages. For this potential collaboration, Epic Games could take advantage of its existing partnerships, such as the one with Rocket League.

The DeLorean is already a part of the latter title's vehicular library. As such, Epic Games' confirmation that Fortnite players can use automobiles from Rocket League in Rocket Racing opens up an avenue for that car to cruise into this mode via Epic Games' interconnected gaming ecosystem.

Chapter 5 Season 1's Battle Pass is already jam-packed with collaborations, featuring characters like the much-awaited Peter Griffin and iconic Solid Snake. This, in addition to the new car body cosmetics in the Battle Pass, could make for a perfect opportunity for the introduction of a DeLorean car body.

The Fortnite community reacted enthusiastically to the Fortnite x Back to the Future collaboration proposed by u/Angel-JD, with many expressing excitement about the possibility and absurdity of seeing Doc Brown in this game. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

As Epic Games continues to surprise players with inventive and groundbreaking collaborations, fans can only hope that the time-traveling DeLorean might one day become a reality in the vibrant world of Fortnite.

