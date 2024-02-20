Fortnite Lady Gaga collaboration confirmed for Festival Season 2

The long-awaited and rumored Fortnite Lady Gaga collaboration has finally been confirmed. She will be the headline act for Fortnite Festival Season 2. While details are still limited, the artist herself confirmed the venture via a social media post. Although this has taken four years to come to fruition, it's a sign that Epic Games is not going to slow down anytime soon.

On that note, the community as a whole is ecstatic about the announcement and is now eagerly waiting for the next update (v28.30). This will be the final update for Chapter 5 Season 1 and will usher in the Fortnite Lady Gaga collaboration for Fortnite Festival Season 2. That being said, here is what you can expect to see as part of the crossover.

Fortnite Lady Gaga collaboration officially confirmed for Festival Season 2

In terms of what players can expect from the collaboration, the first and foremost will be an Icon Series Skin. Lady Gaga will be immortalized in the Metaverse and will become a skin that players will be able to cosplay as. This itself is a major win for the community.

There will be other cosmetics as well. Fans will be able to purchase them from the Item Shop and perhaps obtain a few of them from the Festival Season 2 Pass.

As with The Weeknd in Fortnite Festival Season 1, there will likely be a mini-event as well to commemorate this collaboration. Players will be able to watch her perform a few hit songs on the Main Stage. What these are remains unknown for now.

Additionally, there will be numerous Festival Jam Tracks that players will be able to purchase and use in Festival mode. Given the sheer scope of the Fortnite Lady Gaga collaboration, expect at least half a dozen Jam Tracks to be added in. This is similar to what was done for the Fortnite x The Weeknd crossover.

There could be challenges/quests alongside freebies to be claimed, but for the time being, there is no information on the same. The Fortnite Lady Gaga collaboration will kick off on February 22, 2024, speculated to be the day on which update v28.30 will go live. Epic Games will reveal more information soon.

