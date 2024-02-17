The Weeknd is the first Icon Series Skin in Fortnite to be part of Festival Season 1. Given the artist's popularity, having him in-game was not something the community expected. So, when he was added at the start of Chapter 5 Season 1, it came as a total surprise to fans, and the hype surrounding this collaboration was off the charts.

Aside from the Skin/Outfit, Jam Tracks were also added to the game for players to jam with friends in the new Festival mode. Instruments custom-designed for The Weeknd were added as well. In short, this was by far the most hyped collaboration at the start of Chapter 5 Season 1.

Keeping this in mind, here is how to get The Weeknd Skin in Fortnite.

The Weeknd in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

The Weeknd Bundle is in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (February 17, 2024), The Weeknd Skin and all other associated cosmetics are listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. You can purchase all cosmetics via The Weeknd Bundle or purchase cosmetics individually as per your need/requirement.

The Weeknd Combat + The Weeknd White (Outfits + Style)

Masked (Built-In Emote)

XO (Back Bling)

Axe-O (Pickaxe)

XO Attack (Item Wrap)

Popular Vibe (Emote)

XO 6-String (Guitar)

XO Keys (Keytar)

The Weeknd Combat + The Weeknd White (Outfits + Style), Masked (Built-In Emote), and XO (Back Bling) will cost 1,800 V-Bucks. The XO 6-String (Guitar) and XO Keys (Keytar) will cost 1,000 V-Bucks each. The Popular Vibe (Emote) and Axe-O (Pickaxe) will cost 500 V-Bucks each.

The total cost of The Weeknd Bundle will be 3,300 V-Bucks, containing all the aforementioned cosmetics. If, in the future, the developers add more cosmetics to the Bundle, those who own it will get it for free.

That said, from the pricing, purchasing the complete Bundle will be cheaper than purchasing the cosmetics individually. Therefore, it's economically wise to purchase the Bundle as a whole.

How long will The Weeknd stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

According to the information provided by leakers/data miners, The Weeknd Bundle might be in the Item Shop until February 22, 2024. This is due to the fact that Fortnite Festival Season 1 ends on that given day. As such, it's being speculated that the update (v28.30) will also be released that day.

Following the downtime coming to an end, The Weeknd Bundle will likely be removed from the Item Shop to make room for the next major Festival (Season 2) collaboration. However, it all depends on what Epic Games decides to do. Given how big of a collaboration this has been, the developers will provide an update as to the last day that The Weeknd Bundle will be available.

