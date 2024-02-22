How to make Fishing Rod in LEGO Fortnite

The latest Gone Fishin' update introduces a Fishing Rod in LEGO Fortnite, letting players experience the thrill of catching over a dozen fishes in this iconic open-world survival spin-off. As with other tools in the game, higher rarity equipment ensures players can catch rarer fish. At the same time, they require rarer resources to craft, making progression a challenge as always.

This guide details how players can go about creating the brand new Fishing Rod and its variants in Gone Fishin' introduced in the Fortnite 28.30 update. Additionally, we will also take a look at what players can catch with this equipment.

How to craft the Fishing Rod in LEGO Fortnite

It should go without saying that fans first need to have a crafting workbench to create any tool in the first place - and the same holds for the Fishing Rod. Players can have a look at each Fishing Rod in LEGO Fortnite below, including the ingredients that constitute them:

Common Fishing Rod: Cord (x1)

Cord (x1) Uncommon Fishing Rod: Knotroot Rod (x1)

Knotroot Rod (x1) Rare Fishing Rod: Flexwood Rod (x1)

Flexwood Rod (x1) Epic Fishing Rod: Frostpine Rod (x1)

It should also be noted that players will need to upgrade their workbench to the same level as the rarity of tools or equipment they want to create. In other words, crafting an Epic Fishing Rod will require an Epic Crafting Bench (Level 4). Here is how to craft each:

Common Crafting Bench: Wood (x3), Granite (x5)

Wood (x3), Granite (x5) Uncommon Crafting Bench: Shell (x3), Plank (x8)

Shell (x3), Plank (x8) Rare Crafting Bench: Sand Shell (x3), Sand Claw (x6), Knotroot Rod (x12), Marble Slab (x15)

Sand Shell (x3), Sand Claw (x6), Knotroot Rod (x12), Marble Slab (x15) Epic Crafting Bench: Brute Scale (x1), Copper Bar (x15), Obsidian Slab (x25)

Players can catch these and more with the Fishing Rod in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As for using the Fishing Rod in Fortnite, players can interact with any large water body. Different sources of water are home to different fishes that can be caught in LEGO Fortnite. Here is the full list of aquatic critters added in this v28.30 update:

Orange Flopper

Blue Flopper

Green Flopper

Vendetta Flopper

Black and Blue Shield Fish

Purple Thermal Fish

Raven Thermal Fish

Silver Thermal Fish

Blue Slurp Fish

Purple Slurp Fish

Yellow Slurp Fish

Blue Small Fry

Cuddle Jelly Fish

Slurp Jelly Fish

Molten Spicy Fish

What's more, is that there are legendary versions of each of these fishes to encounter as well. Players may also want to show off their rare haul caught using Fishing Rod in LEGO Fortnite, so developer Epic Games will be adding a feature to showcase caught Legendary fish in a future update.

LEGO Fortnite is available for free across all modern platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

