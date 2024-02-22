With the update v28.30 live, you might be wondering how to catch fish in LEGO Fortnite. This new mechanic will add to the overall open world experience and allow you to craft new recipes and consumables. Furthermore, it's a welcome addition for Battle Royale veterans who have enjoyed fishing on the island over the many seasons. They will now be able to catch fish in LEGO Fortnite as well.

Sadly, unlike in Battle Royale, catching fish in LEGO Fortnite will be a bit different and more realistic. While you can just use your fishing rod, things work a bit differently in an open world experience. As such, while fishing will be a bit more complex, it will add to the overall thrill of the mechanics. That being said, here is how to catch fish in LEGO Fortnite.

How to catch Fish in LEGO Fortnite: Explained

Fishing Rod is used to catch fish in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Let's start with the basics of how to catch fish in LEGO Fortnite. You will need a Fishing Rod. You could find one while exploring, but there is a certain satisfaction in crafting it from scratch. That said, you will need a Crafting Table (level 1) to do so.

Once you have built it, the next item you will need is a Cord. Once you add it to your inventory, the recipes for Common Fishing Rod will be unlocked. There are three more rarities (Uncommon, Rare, and Epic).

These can be unlocked by adding Knotroot Rod, Flexwood Rod, and Frostpine Rod to your inventory. You will also need to upgrade your Crafting Table for each rarity. However, for the time being, a Common Fishing Rod should be enough to get you started.

Bait Bucket is used to attract more fish in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Moving on, once you have a fishing rod, you need to find a fishing spot. They can be identified by tiny bubbles that appear in the water. If none can be found, you can use a Common Bait Bucket to attract fish.

Keep in mind, the higher the rarity of the bait used, the better the odds of catching rare fish. The same goes for the rarity of the fishing rod being used. Given that it will take some time to make the best crafting equipment in LEGO Fortnite, this new mechanic should be treated as a mini-game rather than a chore.

All LEGO Fortnite Fish

All fish in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

After you catch fish in LEGO Fortnite, each one will have its own utility and special property that you can make use of in-game. It's always good to know the types of fish that you can catch in the world. That said, here is a list of all LEGO Fortnite fish:

Orange Flopper

Blue Flopper

Green Flopper

Vendetta Flopper

Black and Blue Shield Fish

Purple Thermal Fish

Raven Thermal Fish

Silver Thermal Fish

Blue Slurp Fish

Purple Slurp Fish

Yellow Slurp Fish

Blue Small Fry

Cuddle Jelly Fish

Slurp Jelly Fish

Molten Spicy Fish

Keep in mind that when you go to catch fish in LEGO Fortnite, they will not be found in one biome. Different fish can be found based on the biome and the water you are fishing in. This has been done to make things more realistic. Additionally, the weather and time of day will also affect the type of fish you catch in LEGO Fortnite.

