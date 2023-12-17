How to make Knotroot Rod in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

In LEGO Fortnite, Knotroot Rods can play a role in enhancing the functionality and durability of various tools. Made using the Knotroot mineral found in the game, the Knotroot Rods can provide the foundation for future crafting recipes for weapons and tools. Obtaining these essential components requires you to venture into the diverse biomes of the game's map and navigate the intricacies of cave systems.

This article will guide you through the step-by-step process of not only creating Knotroot Rods but also finding the base ingredient of Knotroot Wood, ensuring you have a steady supply for your future crafting needs.

Steps to crafting Knotroot Rod in LEGO Fortnite

1) Locate Knotroot Wood

Entering Caves (Image via Epic Games/Perfect Score on YouTube)

In the vast open-world environment, you can find multiple caves that can be recognized by small cave icons that signify the entrance to these cave systems. Entering these caves is crucial for finding Knotroot Wood, as once inside, you can search for Knotroot Wood deposits characterized by mangled roots.

Make sure you have an Uncommon Pickaxe ready, which you can craft by upgrading your Crafting Bench to an Uncommon rarity. You can then equip and use your Uncommon pickaxe to cut down and collect this raw material.

Knotroot Wood (Image via Epic Games/Perfect Score on YouTube)

You are advised to farm Knotroot Wood in abundance to minimize the need for frequent return trips to the caves. Once you have collected a good amount of Knotroot Wood, you can make your way back to your village in LEGO Fortnite to craft Knotrood Rods.

2) Craft Knotroot Rods

Crafting Knotroot Rods (Image via Epic Games/Perfect Score on YouTube)

Make sure that you have a Lumber Mill by accessing your personal build menu and navigating to the Utility section. After choosing a suitable location, you must construct a Lumber Mill which will serve as the crafting station for converting Knotroot Wood into Knotroot Rods.

You can then interact with the Lumber Mill to insert the collected Knotroot Wood and confirm the crafting process. After the Mill is done crafting, you will have access to the essential resource of Knotroot Rods, which can be used in various LEGO Fortnite recipes, including upgraded tools, weapons, and other structures and builds.

By following these easy steps and being equipped with the right tools, you can streamline the process of gathering Knotroot Wood and convert it into versatile Knotroot Rods, ensuring you are more than equipped for your survival and building endeavors in LEGO Fortnite.

