LEGO Fortnite update v28.30 patch notes revealed

LEGO Fortnite update v28.30 patch notes are now online. Trainers can dive into it to find out what awaits them with the Gone Fishin' update. As promised by the developers, the update brings in a crafting rod, fish, and recipes to add a new dimension to the LEGO Fortnite experience.

We all know how important fishing is to an open-world game's success, and the community will surely be delighted with the latest developments in the popular title.

LEGO Fortnite update v28.30 patch notes explored

The LEGO Fortnite update v28.30 patch notes are as follows:

CRAFT A FISHING ROD

LEGO Fortnite Fishing Rod (Image via Epic Games)

Fishin Rods have four rarities. Higher rarities are more challenging to craft but make catching fish easier.

Common Fishing Rod (craftable at a Level 1 Crafting Bench)

(craftable at a Level 1 Crafting Bench) Unlock the recipe for the Common Fishing Rod by adding a Cord to your inventory.

to your inventory. Uncommon Fishing Rod (craftable at a Level 2 Crafting Bench)

(craftable at a Level 2 Crafting Bench) Unlock the recipe for the Uncommon Fishing Rod by adding a Knotroot Rod to your inventory.

to your inventory. Rare Fishing Rod (craftable at a Level 3 Crafting Bench)

(craftable at a Level 3 Crafting Bench) Unlock the recipe for the Rare Fishing Rod by adding a Flexwood Rod to your inventory.

to your inventory. Epic Fishing Rod (craftable at a Level 4 Crafting Bench)

(craftable at a Level 4 Crafting Bench) Unlock the recipe for the Epic Fishing Rod by adding a Frostpine Rod to your inventory.

CREATURES TO CATCH

LEGO Fortnite Fish (Image via Epic Games)

Orange Flopper

Blue Flopper

Green Flopper

Vendetta Flopper

Black and Blue Shield Fish

Purple Thermal Fish

Raven Thermal Fish

Silver Thermal Fish

Blue Slurp Fish

Purple Slurp Fish

Yellow Slurp Fish

Blue Small Fry

Cuddle Jelly Fish

Slurp Jelly Fish

Molten Spicy Fish

Different fish can be found based on the biome and water you’re fishing in and the weather and time of day. Tackle the fishing pastime by catching the Legendary version of each fish. Be sure to hold onto those Legendary fish. There will be a way to display them in a future update.

MAKE A DELICIOUS DISH: INTRODUCING THE FOOD PROCESSOR!

LEGO Fortnite Food Processor (Image via Epic Games)

With the new Food Processor Station, you can turn the fish you catch into Fish Filets! (Unlock the Food Processor recipe by crafting or using a Lumber Mill.)

Fish Filets aren’t the only seafood you can eat. With a Grill, you can also make dishes like Smoked Fry Fish and Black and Blue Shieldfish Sushi!

CREATING A FISHING SPOT WITH A BAIT BUCKET

Bait Bucket LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

All you need to fish is a Fishing Rod and water. But fish are slippery, so don’t just cast your line and expect fish to flock. Throw bait into the water to create a Fishing Spot!

Get bait from a Bait Bucket with four rarities you can craft. The rarer the bucket, the more likely you are to attract a fish:

Common Bait Bucket (craftable at a Food Processor)

(craftable at a Food Processor) Unlock the recipe for the Common Bait Bucket by adding a Fish Filet to your inventory and having a Food Processor in the world.

to your inventory and having a in the world. Uncommon Bait Bucket (craftable at a Juicer)

(craftable at a Juicer) Unlock the recipe for the Uncommon Bait Bucket by adding a Common Bait Bucket to your inventory and having a Juicer in the world.

to your inventory and having a in the world. Rare Bait Bucket (craftable at a Juicer)

(craftable at a Juicer) Unlock the recipe for the Rare Bait Bucket by adding a Common Bait Bucket to your inventory and having a Juicer in the world.

to your inventory and having a in the world. Epic Bait Bucket (craftable at a Juicer)

(craftable at a Juicer) Unlock the recipe for the Epic Bait Bucket by adding a Common Bait Bucket to your inventory and having a Juicer in the world.

Become as much of a fishing legend as the expert Turk! (This angler may appear as a potential Villager to join your adventure.)

ENTER SAND AND GLASS

v28.30 adds two new resources to LEGO Fortnite. With a Shovel, dig Sand out of the ground in sandy areas.

Some people don’t like Sand because it, of course, gets everywhere. It’s even in glass… Craft Glass with Sand and a Crafting Bench!

ZOOM IN WITH THE SPYGLASS

LEGO Fortnite Spyglass (Image via Epic Games)

Make it easier to see what’s far away! The Spyglass is a telescopic tool that magnifies distant views. Unlock the recipe for a Spyglass by adding Glass to your inventory and having a Crafting Bench in your world. Then, you guessed it, craft one at a Crafting Bench!

LET THE COMPASS GUIDE YOU!

LEGO Fortnite Compass (Image via Epic Games)

It’s easy to forget where you’re going unless you open your map. But if you craft a Compass, you won’t need your map. The Compass adds basic navigation to the HUD, telling you which direction you’re facing. Unlock the recipe for a Compass by adding Glass to your inventory and having a Crafting Bench in your world. Then — you know where this is going — craft one at a Crafting Bench.

Want to add navigation AND map markers to your HUD? Then, craft the Advanced Compass, whose recipe is unlocked the same way as the regular Compass.

NEW VILLAGER OPTIONS

Turk isn’t the only one who can appear as a potential new Villager. Fellow fishers Outcast and Bob can, too!

NEW CHARMS, HOW CHARMING!

There are new charms to discover and craft along your adventure.

The Reflection Charm deals some damage you take back at your attacker when you get hurt. The Wavebreak Charm increases your swimming speed, making you faster the more Wavebreak Charms you are equipped with. Different fish are required to craft both charms, so pick up that Fishing Rod and reel ‘em in!

MORE OUTFITS GET A LEGO STYLE!

With v28.30, more Outfits in Fortnite have received a LEGO Style! If you already own these Outfits, their LEGO Styles are currently in your Locker:

Airie

Flakes Power

Iron Man Zero

Lazarbeam

Loserfruit

Maxxed Out Max

Ninja

CHOOSE BETWEEN DIFFERENT LEGO STYLES

For Outfits that have received more than one LEGO Style, you now have the option to choose between the Styles!

MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS, ADJUSTMENTS, AND BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

Increased the number of Villagers you can have to 20, meaning you can now have 4 Villages with 5 Villagers in each.

Players can now sit in chairs!

Recipes now consistently unlock in Sandbox mode.

Fixed an issue where players’ stamina wouldn’t recharge.

Players no longer spawn inside the foundation of buildings, inside the snow, or on top of things they weren’t on top of when they logged out.

Friendly Villagers accompanying you on your adventure can now jump out of the water instead of getting stuck.

Villagers accompanying you into caves now aren’t worried that it’s raining outside.

Daggers now consistently deal damage while underneath enemies.

Re-centered the dynamic platform’s pivot point to be in the middle of the platform, so it now rotates and snaps correctly.

STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE

Fixed an issue that would sometimes stop players from rejoining their world.

PHYSICS

Fixed an issue where players sometimes could not place Building Parts on dynamic foundations until they were moved.

Fixed an issue where objects would sometimes disappear from caves.

Resources will now consistently drop from objects destroyed by physics.

UI

Several menus now accurately show your LEGO Style Outfit’s portrait.

Fixed an issue where players could open the crafting menu while upgrading the crafting bench.

