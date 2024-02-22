How to make Food Processor in LEGO Fortnite

A brand new update for LEGO Fortnite is here, bringing a ton of new content for players to dive into and explore. One such addition is the Food Processor, an in-game device that lets players unlock even more cooking recipes like Fish Filets, adding to the overall fishing theme for the v28.30 update for the game mode.

The Food Processor, added with the brand-new fishing update for the LEGO game mode, will allow players to come up with fun and unique ideas.

This article will guide you through all the steps you need to follow to get your hands on the Food Processor in-game.

Steps to craft the Food Processor in LEGO Fortnite

1) Gather the required ingredients

Lumber Mill (Image via Epic Games || Perfect Score on YouTube)

Before getting on to crafting the Food Processor, it is important for you to have a Lumber Mill in your LEGO Fortnite world. The Lumber Mill will provide the basis for you to start the crafting process for the Food Processor. Once you have the Lumber Mill ready, gather all the materials required to craft the Food Processor. You will require the following:

Eight Planks

Seven Bones

Three Wooden Rods

Six Granite

2) Use the Lumber Mill to craft the Food Processor

Food Processor (Image via Epic Games || Perfect Score on YouTube)

Once you've collected all the required ingredients, make your way back to your village and access the Lumber Mill for the next step. Here, find the recipe for the Food Processor and select it. Submit the gathered resources to the Lumber Mill, aligning with the crafting recipe for the Food Processor. Now, all you have to do is confirm the crafting process, and you can make the Food Processor.

How to use the Food Processor in LEGO Fortnite

Using the Food Processor (Image via Epic Games || Perfect Score on YouTube)

Once you've added the Food Processor to your inventory, you can use it for various purposes in LEGO Fortnite. While the Food Processor's primary function is to turn fish from your inventory into Fish Filets, another way you can use the processing station is to create the Bait Bucket.

To make a Bait Bucket using the Food Processor, first, catch a Common rarity fish; once you have that fish, take it to the Food Processor to be turned into a Fish Filet. However, if you run the Fish Filet through the Food Processor again, it will allow you to acquire the Bait Bucket.

