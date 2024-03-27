How to make Speeder in LEGO Fortnite

The Speeder in LEGO Fortnite promises an exciting gaming experience, offering a thrilling ride that will keep you engaged and entertained as you traverse various biomes. This vehicle not only adds a dash of speed to your travels but also saves you valuable time that would otherwise be spent on foot. However, obtaining the Speeder isn't a simple task since it needs to be crafted with various materials.

LEGO Fortnite's latest update, version 29.10: Mechanical Mayhem, introduces exciting new features such as the Composite Bin, Bio Mass, and more. Among these additions are the ability to construct unique vehicles like the Offroader, Hauler, and Speeder. Below are instructions detailing how to create your own Speeder.

What are the materials required to make the Speeder in LEGO Fortnite?

Build your own Speeder in LEGO Fortnite (Image via YouTube/Perfect Score)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Here are the necessary components for constructing the Speeder in LEGO Fortnite:

Vehicle Base

Small Power Center

Small Driver's Seat

Small Front Brush

Small Rear Brush

2 Small Powered Wheels

2 Small Turnable Wheels

How many materials are required?

You must have a specific number of resources (Image via YouTube/Perfect Score)

Please note that obtaining each of these components requires significant effort, as you'll need to gather a specific number of resources for crafting. Here are the items you have to obtain to craft the Speeder:

Vehicle Base: You'll need four units of Granite and two units of Wood to craft it from the Utility Menu.

You'll need four units of Granite and two units of Wood to craft it from the Utility Menu. Small Power Center: Crafting this component requires three units of granite and two cords.

Crafting this component requires three units of granite and two cords. Power Cell: You can craft a Power Cell by combining six pieces of Glass with 50 units of Biomass.

You can craft a Power Cell by combining six pieces of Glass with 50 units of Biomass. Small Driver's Seat: Gather two planks, two units of Granite, and two cords to craft the Compact Driver's Seat.

Gather two planks, two units of Granite, and two cords to craft the Compact Driver's Seat. Small Front Brush: Acquire four wooden rods and two pieces of wood, then utilize the Lumber Mill to craft it.

Acquire four wooden rods and two pieces of wood, then utilize the Lumber Mill to craft it. Small Rear Brush: Crafting this component requires one wooden rod.

Crafting this component requires one wooden rod. Small Powered Wheels x2: Each wheel demands one wooden rod and one piece of wood for crafting.

Each wheel demands one wooden rod and one piece of wood for crafting. Small Turnable Wheels x2: Crafting each wheel needs one wooden rod, one piece of wood, and two cords.

Building process

Head to the Build menu to start building the Speeder (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

The Power Cell is the most crucial component of the Speeder, and driving is impossible without it. As a result, you should prioritize accumulating Power Cells in LEGO Fortnite as they are the only way to extend your driving duration.

Once you've collected all of the items listed above, navigate to the Build Menu, scroll down, and you'll discover an option to craft the Speeder. The crafting procedure consists of four stages, and after aligning each component correctly, the stages will be completed, granting you the Speeder in LEGO Fortnite.

Check out the other articles of the latest LEGO Fortnite update:

How to make Biomass in LEGO Fortnite || How to make Compost Bin in LEGO Fortnite || How to make a Wrench in LEGO Fortnite

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!