How to make Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite

The Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite offers a significant boost to your vehicle's performance. The v29.10: Mechanical Mayhem update introduces a range of equipment, including the Compost Bin, Wrench, and vehicle-building recipes. Among these, the Power Cell stands out, letting players enhance their vehicles and prolong their driving experience. However, ensuring prolonged vehicle usage requires players to accumulate an ample supply of Power Cells.

Obtaining Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite is a challenging endeavor, as players must craft them using the Compost Bin. This new station efficiently converts unused materials into Biomass, Fertilizer, or Soil. Once Biomass is acquired, players can utilize it in the crafting process to create Power Cells.

For detailed instructions on crafting Power Cells in LEGO Fortnite, follow the guidelines below.

Materials required to make Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite

You will need some items to craft the Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games || YouTube/ Perfect Score)

Below are the necessary materials needed to craft the Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite:

Compost Bin

6 pieces of Glass

50 units of Biomass

To obtain Glass, gather it from bandit camps scattered worldwide. Biomass can be obtained by collecting meat. Eliminate chickens randomly found in the game to obtain meat. Place the meats into the Compost Bin to obtain Biomass. Continue this process until you accumulate 50 units of Biomass.

Once you've gathered the 50 units of Biomass and six pieces of Glass, return to your base. Interact with the Crafting Bench to unlock the recipe for the Power Cell. Hold down the required action button to successfully create the Power Cells.

How to craft a Compost Bin in LEGO Fortnite

Compost Bin in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games || YouTube/Perfect Score)

For those encountering difficulty constructing a Compost Bin in LEGO Fortnite, don't worry; it simply requires gathering a few materials. Below are the necessary components for crafting the Compost Bin:

Soil

Fertilizers

Planks

Sand

Soil can be sourced from the Grasslands Biome. Utilize a shovel to dig the ground and collect soil samples. Fertilizers can be obtained by feeding animals like chickens, cows, and sheep. Offer them food items, and they will produce fertilizers you can gather from the ground.

Planks are acquired by gathering wood pieces; simply chop down trees to collect them. To obtain sand, venture into the Desert Biome and use a shovel to dig into the ground, yielding sand deposits.

Once you have gathered all the necessary materials, return to your base and access the Utility menu. Here, you will discover the recipe for crafting the Compost Bin. Hold down the required action button to initiate the crafting process, resulting in the successful construction of your Compost Bin.

