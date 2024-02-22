You will need to make Glass in LEGO Fortnite to craft most, if not all, of the new gear added to the game via the v28.30 Gone Fishin’ update. Sand and Glass are two brand-new crafting materials that were added besides life-changing gear like Spyglass, Basic Compass, and Advanced Compass.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to make Glass in LEGO Fortnite.

How to make Glass in LEGO Fortnite

Making Glass in the game (Image via Epic Games)

Glass is one of the new crafting materials that the update added to the game. You can follow these steps to make Glass in LEGO Fortnite:

Make your way to the desert biome with a shovel.

Once you are there, you will need to dig up the Sand. This is the main ingredient required to make Glass in LEGO Fortnite.

Make sure you have two Sand and one Brightcore. Since Glass is a very important material, gather a lot of Sand while you are in the desert region.

Once you have the ingredients, head over to the Metal Smelter. This device will let you use the Sand to make Glass in LEGO Fortnite.

How to craft the Metal Smelter in LEGO Fortnite

Metal Smelter (Image via Epic Games)

The Metal Smelter is a very important technology that you can’t function without in this game. So, to craft the Metal Smelter, you will have to find caves in the desert area of the map.

Once you find a cave, you will have to look for Brightcore, which are the big bulbous appendages on the walls near lava. Be careful of skeletons in this region, and carry some charms along with you, as you will need them to keep yourself from being harmed.

You should also carry some food items that will keep you cool as you will be hot as you explore the desert region. These will be particularly useful if you are new to the game and don’t have access to charms right off the bat.

Brightcore (Image via Epic Games)

Once you get Brightcore in your inventory, you will unlock the Metal Smelter. Besides Brightcore, you will also need Blast Cores to build the Metal Smelter. You can obtain Blast Core from the Rollers in the desert caves, and these entities explode. So, don’t let them get too close to you.

Not all caves will provide you with rollers to harvest Blast Core from. You will have to do a bit of grinding for them. Rollers that explode to give Blast Cores can be found in caves that are in the deeper areas of the desert biome.

Once you have these items, you can craft the Metal Smelter in LEGO Fortnite. You can then craft many useful items, for instance, Glass, provided you are on the latest version of the game.

Since the update has just dropped, consider going through the latest LEGO Fortnite patch notes to learn about everything that’s new.

Consider reading our article that tells you how to craft a Spyglass. This is brand-new gear and will help you look at distant things.

