How to make Compost Bin in LEGO Fortnite

The inclusion of a Compost Bin in LEGO Fortnite offers players numerous advantages. Using this, players can repurpose old and unused items effectively. Essentially, the Compost Bin enables players to convert resources into Biomass, Fertilizer, or Soil, which can then be utilized for crafting purposes, particularly for creating Power Cells. These Power Cells, when attached to vehicles, significantly extend their durability for driving purposes.

Basically, the quantity of Power Cells loaded onto a vehicle directly correlates with its durability. However, to accumulate more Power Cells, players must construct a Compost Bin at their base. This necessitates gathering specific materials and constructing the Compost Bin. This article provides detailed steps for creating the Compost Bin in LEGO Fortnite.

Materials required to make a Compost Bin in LEGO Fortnite

With Fertilizers, Soil, Sand, and Planks, you can create a Compost Bin (Image via YouTube/Perfect Score)

Here are the necessary components for constructing the Compost Bin in LEGO Fortnite:

Fertilizers

Soil

Planks

Sand

To obtain Fertilizers in LEGO Fortnite, you can feed animals, particularly chickens, as they provide the best yield. Soil can be acquired by venturing into the Grasslands biome and using a Shovel to dig the ground.

Planks require wood, which can be processed into planks at the Lumber Mill found in your base. To acquire sand, journey to the Desert Biome, use a Shovel to dig the ground, and collect sand.

Once you have gathered all the materials, open the Utility Menu to locate the unlocked recipe for the Compost Bin. Then, press the required action button to successfully craft it.

Benefits of making Compost Bin in LEGO Fortnite

By utilizing the Compost Bin, you can make Power Cells (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

As previously mentioned, by utilizing the Compost Bin, you can transform your waste and unused materials into Biomass, Soil, and Fertilizers. However, it's important to note that the quality and quantity of the output from the Compost Bin depend on the type of items you will put into the bin. Thus, the variety and rarity of the resources produced by the Bin are entirely determined by the materials you deposit into it.

With the assistance of a Compost Bin, you can obtain a valuable resource known as Biomass. This is essential for crafting Power Cells, which are crucial in LEGO Fortnite's latest update, v29.10: Mechanical Mayhem. This update introduces the ability to construct various vehicles.

That said, to extend vehicle usage, Power Cells are necessary. The more Power Cells you equip your vehicles with, the greater their driving duration. These Power Cells provide a boost to your vehicle, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted rides without any halts.

