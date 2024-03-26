How to make Biomass in LEGO Fortnite

Biomass in LEGO Fortnite is among the most valuable resources due to its pivotal role in crafting Power Cells, which are essential for enhancing vehicle performance. The more Power Cells you integrate into your vehicle, the greater its driving capabilities. However, accumulating Power Cells necessitates having Biomass in your inventory, which requires engaging in various activities.

The latest update, v29.10: Mechanical Mayhem, introduces exciting additions to LEGO Fortnite, such as the Compost Bin and new vehicle builds. Among these, the Compost Bin is a game-changer as the sole source of Biomass for players. To learn how to obtain Biomass in LEGO Fortnite, follow the instructions provided below.

Materials required to make Biomass in LEGO Fortnite

Construct a Compost Bin at your base first (Image via YouTube/Perfect Score)

To obtain Biomass in LEGO Fortnite, you must construct a Compost Bin. Basically, depositing various resources into the bin generates Fertilizers, Soils, and Biomass. Therefore, to obtain Biomass, you first must create a Compost Bin, which requires Soil, Sand, Fertilizers, and Planks. Soil can be obtained by using a shovel to dig the ground in the Grasslands Biome.

Similarly, Sand can be acquired in the Desert Biome by shoveling. Fertilizers in LEGO Fortnite can be obtained by feeding food items to animals like cows, chickens, and sheep, which will then drop Fertilizers. Planks can be easily obtained by cutting down trees for wood.

Open the Utility Menu to craft the Compost Bin (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

Once you have gathered all the necessary items, return to your base and access the Utility Menu to unlock the Compost Bin recipe. Craft it to successfully acquire the new station, the Compost Bin.

Now that you have the Compost Bin at your base, obtaining Biomass becomes a simple task. To collect Biomass, you need to gather meats, which can be obtained by eliminating chickens. Once you have collected the meats, place them into the Compost Bin, wait for a while, and Biomass will be produced.

What are the advantages of Biomass in LEGO Fortnite?

With Biomass, you will be able to craft the Power Cells (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

Obtaining Biomass will unlock the recipe for crafting Power Cells. To create a Power Cell, you require 6 Glass and 50 Biomass. Glass can be obtained from bandit camps, while Biomass can be acquired by depositing meat into the Compost Bin. Once obtained, you can proceed to craft Power Cells. These cells are essential for providing power to your vehicles, and the more Power Cells you load, the longer your vehicle can operate.

