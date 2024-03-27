How to make Power Center in LEGO Fortnite

The Power Center in LEGO Fortnite enhances your ability to construct diverse vehicles. With the introduction of the new Mechanical Mayhem update, the title has elevated your construction skills to a higher level. This update encompasses various additions, such as the Compost Bin, types of equipment, and more.

Without a Power Center, operating your vehicles in the game becomes impossible. Once constructed, you must attach Power Cells to the Power Center to activate your vehicles.

This guide tells you how to construct the Power Center in LEGO Fortnite.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Materials required to make Power Center in LEGO Fortnite

Gather materials to craft the Power Center in LEGO Fortnite (Image via YouTube/ Gamers Heroes and Youbitubical TV)

Here are the necessary materials needed to craft the Power Center in LEGO Fortnite:

Cords

Granites

To obtain Cords in LEGO Fortnite, you'll need Vines and a Spinning Wheel for crafting. Simply gather Vines by cutting bushes. As for the Spinning Wheel, it must be constructed within your base. Once built, interacting with it allows you to craft Cords from Vines.

If you lack a Spinning Wheel, you'll require five Woods, eight Planks, five Wolf Claws, and five Wooden rods. With all these items gathered, proceed to your base, access the Utility menu, and select the option to craft a Spinning Wheel.

For Granites, break stones and collect them, as they can be found in any biome. Once you have both Cords and Granites, it's time to make the Power Center.

Building process

Crafting recipe for the Power Center in LEGO Fortnite (Image via YouTube/ EPIC Games)

Once you've obtained the Cords and Granites, navigate to the Builds Menu and head over to the Toys Section where you'll locate the crafting recipe for the Power Center.

Simply press the required action button, and you're ready to use a Power Center in LEGO Fortnite. However, keep in mind, that there are different sizes of the Power Center: Small, Medium, and Large. Basically, these sizes determine the capacity of the Power Cells they can contain.

To create a Small Power Center, you'll only need three Granite and two Cords. If you're constructing a medium-sized vehicle, you must have the Medium Power Center, which requires five Granite and two Cords. Lastly, for the Large Power Center, gather eight Granite and two Cords.

What are the benefits of Power Center in LEGO Fortnite?

Use Power Center to build Speeder in LEGO Fortnite (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

After successfully constructing the Power Center, you can start the creation of vehicles, such as the Speeder, introduced in the latest LEGO Fortnite update. To build a Speeder, a small Power Center is necessary, capable of accommodating a single Power Cell.

For other vehicles, the size of the required Power Center varies. The larger the Power Center, the greater the number of Power Cells it can house. A large Power Center is capable of holding up to four Power Cells.

Power Cells basically serve as batteries, essential for the operation of your vehicles. To utilize them, you must craft Power Cells and attach them to the Power Center.

Crafting a Power Cell necessitates six Glass and 50 Biomass per unit. Accumulate as many Power Cells as possible and embark on exhilarating rides within the LEGO Fortnite universe.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!