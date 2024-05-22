LEGO Fortnite has multiple biomes, progressive content, and many adventures. And if you've just tuned in, the best LEGO Fortnite seeds for beginners can help acclimatize the whole system. The game mode has fairly simple mechanics when it comes to the survival genre. Be it crafting or upgrading gears or equipment, everything is quite straightforward. Still, beginners can take any help they can get.

Here are some of the best LEGO Fortnite seeds that will help you get the ground running as a beginner.

Note: The list of best LEGO Fortnite seeds for beginners is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

5 best LEGO Fortnite seeds for beginners

1) 451

A preview of the seed 451 (Image via Epic Games)

As a LEGO Fortnite beginner, your biggest concern is to have enough trees and a large enough waterbody near the spawn point. This map seed fits the criteria well. While there is a large chunk of forest life around the spawn point, the large waterbody is a few paces away, as seen vaguely toward the top of the image.

Apart from that, the Dry Valley biome is right next to you, saving you the time to search the map. And since Dry Valley is the very next step you will need to progress toward, that is a big plus point, making this one of the best LEGO Fortnite seeds for beginners.

2) 123457934

A preview of the seed 123457944 (Image via Epic Games)

Two massive waterways are to be spotted on both sides of your spawn point. This can help you and any other friends joining as beginners to fish efficiently without covering much ground.

Apart from that, quite a few Caves available in the nearby regions can be accessed by the adventurous. However, beware that clearing Caves can be quite challenging due to the abundance of dangerous enemies inside. If you wish to enter anyway, take proper gear and enough food to keep your health up during the journey.

3) 7419897

A preview of the seed 7419897 (Image via Epic Games)

When it comes to breathtaking spawns, this generation might seem less appealing. However, the sheer potential of building a base protected by a huge hill can easily promote this to be one of the best LEGO Fortnite seeds for beginners.

One of the biggest challenges for newcomers to the game is night raids. And having the massive hill can help lessen the burden of protecting your base from one side at least. Moreover, the other two biomes are not so far away from your spawn point. Having a vast Grassland biome can help build momentum that will eventually help you reach the other two biomes.

4) 954112034

A preview of the seed 954112034 (Image via Epic Games)

This generation has everything a new player can ask for. Be it a large number of trees available for wood harvesting, adjacent biomes nearby, or simply the aesthetics, this map has it all.

Another side of the seed (Image via Epic Games)

Many abandoned houses near your spawn point can help you gather essential items from the chests found in them. You can also visit a handful of caves in the area to boost your progress.

5) 57190

A preview of the seed 57190 (Image via Epic Games)

Regarding favorable generations, this one tops the list of best LEGO Fortnite seeds for beginners. This generation also showcases a large waterbody that will help you fish in the early game. But the most eye-catching aspect is the proximity of all the three biomes.

Dry Valley is not so far away (Image via Epic Games)

As seen from the above two images, Dry Valley is available for the mid-game scenario right on the other side of the water where you can even find the Molten Spicy Fish. And if you climb any of the nearby hills in your spawn point, a snowy mountaintop can be spotted designating the Frostlands. All this makes this generation the cream of the crop, solidifying its position among the best LEGO Fortnite seeds for beginners.

