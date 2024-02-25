5 items and resources you should have on hand when exploring in LEGO Fortnite

While having ample weapons to defend yourself and tools to harvest resources while exploring in LEGO Fortnite is a no-brainer, there are other resources and items you should not forget to take along before adventuring. Given how dynamic Epic Games' latest open-world survival game spin-off is, it is hard to say what may happen out in the wilderness.

While we are already several months into LEGO Fortnite's release and popularity, the latest v28.30 Gone Fishin' update will have attracted new and curious gamers. As such, this can be seen as a beginner's guide for newcomers.

Five best resources and items to carry along while exploring in LEGO Fortnite

1) Spyglass

Better safe than sorry. (Image via Epic Games)

How to craft: Glass (X4), Knotroot rod (x1)

This is one of the bigger additions to LEGO Fortnite recently, thanks to the Gone Fishin' update. This tool acts like binoculars, letting players scout out in the distance. After all, LEGO Fortnite is an open-world game filled with threats like wolves and powerful brutes roaming around. Seeing what danger lurks in the distance to avoid them makes the spyglass invaluable.

Acquiring the first half of its ingredients can be challenging, so check out how to make glass in LEGO Fortnite. Knotroot rod, meanwhile, should be easier since it is crafted from Knotroot wood found inside caves.

2) Compass

Knowing where you're going is the basis of exploration. (Image via Epic Games)

How to craft: Glass (x2), Wolf Claw (x1)

After landing in a biome, you can go exploring wherever and whenever you wish. With the only sense of direction granted by the in-game Map, it is easy to get lost, however. The newly added Compass item in LEGO Fortnite alleviates this by adding compass directions to the game's HUD - further enhancing the sense of discovery.

This ensures players do not get lost without having to check the map every few seconds. While we already discussed how to make glass, you can get Wolf Claw by defeating the numerous wolves found roaming the grasslands.

3) Torch

Torches keep you warm as well. (Image via Epic Games)

How to craft: Wood (x3), Wines (x5)

When nighttime arrives, it can get surprisingly dark in LEGO Fortnite, drastically reducing visibility for exploration. This is where torches come in. They light the path ahead, especially when exploring caves, which, while teeming with rare resources like Knotroot and Brightcore, are also home to hostile skeletons and wolves.

They can also be thrown on the ground to light up the surroundings. What's more, is that they can keep you warm during nights when the temperature drops - so be sure always to carry along a few torches.

4) Wood

Torches are a must-have for exploring in LEGO Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

How to acquire: Fell trees using an axe or collect from sticks on the ground.

Wood is likely one of the first things you will harvest while exploring in LEGO Fortnite. This plentiful resource forms the basis of many structures, including workstations and shelters. Additionally, you can also craft blocks from it, allowing you to get to out-of-reach places - so be sure to gather as much as possible when out in the wilderness.

Not to mention, it is also the basis for weapons and tools needed to get things done in LEGO Fortnite. Paired with the next resource, you can even create Crafting Stations anywhere in the world making this combo a must-have for exploring in LEGO Fortnite.

5) Granite

This makes granite a key component for exploring in LEGO Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

How to acquire: Pick up from stones lying on the ground or mine large rocks and boulders.

Granite is another common resource encountered just about everywhere when exploring. While it can be used to craft blocks as well - useful inside caves where granite is plentiful - it has another use that makes it handier than wood; you can also create Map Markers using this resource.

Placing it in the overworld allows customizing that spot, letting you mark important points of interest such as caves, ruins, and more. Given how vast the open world is with so much to discover, this makes it perhaps the most important resource to have on you when exploring in LEGO Fortnite.

