If you want to make a Basic Compass in LEGO Fortnite, you'll need a new material to craft it. The brand-new update for LEGO Fortnite, Gone Fishin’, has brought the Basic Compass and the Advanced Compass. Besides these, it also added a truckload of new gear and materials that aim to improve your quality of life in the game and enrich your gameplay experience.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about unlocking the Basic Compass recipe in LEGO Fortnite, including how to craft it.

How to make Basic Compass in LEGO Fortnite

Basic Compass' recipe (Image via Epic Games)

If you make the Basic Compass in LEGO Fortnite, you will be at ease when exploring the world. The map in this game is pretty vast, and that can be overwhelming sometimes. Now that the new update has brought the Basic Compass, exploration will be much a tad bit less stressful.

Without this item, you would have to open your map over and over again to navigate the world. Once you make the Basic Compass in LEGO Fortnite, you won’t have to do that. When you unlock and craft the Basic Compass in the game, it will add a basic navigation to your HUD. This will instantly tell you which way you are headed.

To make a Basic Compass in LEGO Fortnite, you will have to follow these steps:

Make Glass with two Sand and one Brightcore at the Metal Smelter.

Use two Glass and one Wolf Claw to make the Basic Compass.

You can use the Basic Compass to roam the world without getting lost or needing to look at your map a hundred times.

How to make the Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite

Crafting Bench (Image via Epic Games)

This is probably the very first task in LEGO Fortnite. When you spawn into the game, you will not have a lot of items on you. You will have to run around for a while and collect resources. Initially, this mostly means acquiring Wood. You can get this item from the trees around you. You can also find Wood lying on the ground as you wander around.

Besides this item, you will also need Granite to make the Crafting Bench in this game. Look for rocks on the ground, and those will give you Granite. You will need three Wood and five Granite to make the Crafting Bench. You will also need a roof to keep the elements away.

