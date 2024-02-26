If you want to catch Molten Spicy Fish in LEGO Fortnite, you will find yourself wandering all over the map without a decent guide. This is because this variety of fish is found in only two places, unlike many others that spawn all over the map. For instance, Orange Floppers in LEGO Fortnite can be found everywhere.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to catch Molten Spicy Fish in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to find Molten Spicy Fish in LEGO Fortnite

You can catch Molten Spicy Fish in LEGO Fortnite in the following locations:

Dry Valley Lakes

Dry Valley Shore

So, most water bodies in the Dry Valley region of LEGO Fortnite will have this variant of fish spawning in them.

How to catch Molten Spicy Fish in LEGO Fortnite

You need an Epic Fishing Rod and an Epic Bait Bucket while trying to catch Molten Spicy Fish in LEGO Fortnite. The quality of the gear you use to catch fish greatly improves your gameplay. For instance, an Uncommon Fishing Rod can catch a Legendary Fish in the game.

However, if you craft an Epic Fishing Rod, you will see how much of a difference it makes. Not only does a high-tier rod improve the fish spawns, but you will also catch them more easily.

So, once you are in one of the abovementioned locations, throw in a Bait Bucket and use your Fishing Rod.

All types of fish in LEGO Fortnite

You can catch 15 different types of fish in LEGO Fortnite after the Gone Fishin' update:

Orange Flopper

Blue Flopper

Molten Spicy Fish

Cuddle Jelly Fish

Green Flopper

Raven Thermal Fish

Silver Thermal Fish

Slurp Jelly Fish

Vendetta Flopper

Yellow Slurpfish

Black and Blue Shield Fish

Purple Thermal Fish

Vendetta Flopper in LEGO Fortnite is one of the rarest types of fish, and catching it can be painstaking. Consider reading our article on how to catch Vendetta Flopper in LEGO Fortnite.

All fishing locations in LEGO Fortnite

You won't come across fishing locations demarcated by the developers at Epic Games. So, to make your life easier in the Gone Fishin’ update, we have come up with names to denote the popular fishing locations.

Lakes:

Grassland lakes

Dry Valley lakes

Frostland lakes

Cave lakes

Shores

Grassland shore

Sandy shore

Dry Valley shore

You will hardly come across any other locations that have good spawns or any spawns at all.

