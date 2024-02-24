It is challenging to catch Vendetta Flopper in LEGO Fortnite, given how rare it is to come by in the game. The Vendetta Flopper is one of the many types of fish that were added to LEGO Fortnite in the V28.30 Gone Fishin’ update. There were a lot of new additions to the game, but the majority of content revolves around fishing.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to catch Vendetta Flopper in LEGO Fortnite, including the location of this type of fish in the game, what gear you should keep on you while fishing, and more.

How to catch Vendetta Flopper in LEGO Fortnite's latest update

Catching fish in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The location of your fishing adventures can greatly influence the type of fish you catch in this game. The same holds true when you go to catch Vendetta Flopper in LEGO Fortnite.

While the time of day does not affect the spawn rate of Vendetta Flopper, the location does make a difference.

Vendetta Flopper location in LEGO Fortnite

There are a lot of cave systems in this game, and the best ones to be in when you want to catch Vendetta Flopper in LEGO Fortnite are the Grassland caves.

Once you are in the desired location, follow these steps to catch the Vendetta Flopper:

Find a water body inside the Grassland caves.

Once you find a nice spot, throw a Bait Bucket into the water. You can catch Vendetta Flopper in LEGO Fortnite without using a Bait Bucket, but we feel that using one will greatly increase your chances of catching this fish. Using a rare Bait Bucket is the best way, as this will make the best fish spawn when used in the water.

Like the rarity of the Bait Bucket, the rarity of the Fishing Rod also makes a huge difference in the fish you catch while fishing. While you can catch Vendetta Flopper in LEGO Fortnite using an Uncommon Fishing Rod, using a higher-tier rod will make your life much easier and improve your chances of catching higher-quality fish.

Types of fish in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

You may also want to read our article that teaches you how to craft Fishing Rods in LEGO Fortnite. If you want to use Bait Buckets for this catch, we have an article that goes into detail about LEGO Fortnite's Bait Buckets in this game and how to craft them.

What is the use of Vendetta Flopper in LEGO Fortnite

Using fish, you can make different types of food items and charms. When it comes to this particular type of fish, you can make a Reflection Charm using the Vendetta Flopper.

If you don’t fancy a charm, you can also convert the Vendetta Flopper into a Fish Fillet using a Food Processor. You can also read our article about the Food Processor in LEGO Fortnite.

