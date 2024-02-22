How to make Bait Bucket in LEGO Fortnite

With fishing now added in, players might be wondering how to make a Bait Bucket in LEGO Fortnite and most importantly, what its used for. Much like in real life, fishing is not just about using a fishing rod to catch food. It's much more complex and dynamic in nature. Using a simple lure may not get you any fish at all, and as such, this is where the Bait Bucket comes into play.

They will allow you to easily fish and make the overall experience less of a hassle and more of an adventure sort of thing. Since fishing is often a long-drawn process, getting as many as possible in one trip is the most efficient way to stockpile this food item. That being said, here is how to make a Bait Bucket in LEGO Fortnite.

How to make a Bait Bucket in LEGO Fortnite: Explained

Food Processor is a game changer in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games/LEGO Fortnite)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

As mentioned, while you may not need to make a Bait Bucket in LEGO Fortnite, it does make fishing easier. Having it will increase the odds of catching fish quickly and save you a lot of time and effort.

To make it, you will need a Fish Filet in your inventory and a Food Processor present in your LEGO World. When you have these two, the recipe will automatically unlock. Once you create it, you will be able to use both of these in conjunction to create a Common Bait Bucket.

There are three more rarities for Bait Bucket (Uncommon, Rare, Epic). You will need a Juicer to unlock the recipes to make them. Keep in mind that while a Common Bait Bucket will not be the best, it is a great way to get started with fishing in LEGO Fortnite.

How to use a Bait Bucket in LEGO Fortnite? Explained

So many fish to catch in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games/LEGO Fortnite)

To use the Bait Bucket, all you need to do is select and lob it into a water body. Once it hits the water, fish will surround it. This will make it easier for you to catch fish in LEGO Fortnite.

Keep in mind, different factors such as time of day, type of water body, and biome affect the kind of fish you can find. As such, using a Bait Bucket at the wrong time of day will not yield the type of food you may be looking for.

Furthermore, since there are different rarities of Fishing Rods, they play a role as well when it comes to fishing. As such, having the best rarity of the Bait Bucket and the Fishing Rod will make it a lot easier to fish and obtain exactly what you are looking for.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!