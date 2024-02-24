You will not break a sweat trying to catch the Orange Flopper in LEGO Fortnite. This is the most common variety of fish out of the 15 that were added to the game in its V28.30 Gone Fishin’ update. So, unlike some of the rare spawns like the Blue Flopper, this Orange variant will not be hard to capture.

In this article, we will cover everything you need to know to catch the Orange Flopper in LEGO Fortnite.

How to catch the Orange Flopper in LEGO Fortnite’s latest update

Since it is the most common species of fish in the game, you should be able to catch the Orange Flopper in LEGO Fortnite in any water body, irrespective of which biome you are in.

When it comes to the gear needed to capture this fish in LEGO Fortnite, it does not matter what you're carrying. A Common Fishing Rod will be good enough for the job, and we don’t think you will need to use a Bait Bucket. You could employ one to make the process more efficient, but you can catch the Orange Flopper in LEGO Fortnite without any fancy gear.

Crafting a Common Fishing Rod in LEGO Fortnite

You need a Fishing Rod to catch any fish in this game. So, to craft a regular/ or common one, you will need the following items:

One Wooden Rod

Two Cord

One Wolf Claw

You can use these ingredients at the Crafting Bench to make the Common Fishing Rod. It is important to note that a low-tier rod can help you catch the Orange Flopper, but this might take a long time. Often, you will reel in weed and trash using a Common Fishing Rod But if you are patient, you can capture the creature in question here.

If you want to learn more about crafting other types of rods in the game, we have an article that teaches you to craft every type of Fishing Rod in this game.

If you don’t have a Crafting Bench in your village, you can craft a Common variant of it using the following ingredients:

Three Wood

Five Granite

All types of fish in LEGO Fortnite

Besides the Orange Flopper, you will come across the following types of fish in the game after the latest update:

Black and Blue Shield Fish

Blue Flopper

Blue Small Fry

Cuddle Jelly Fish

Green Flopper

Molten Spicy Fish

Purple Slurp Fish

Purple Thermal Fish

Raven Thermal Fish

Silver Thermal Fish

Slurp Jelly Fish

Vendetta Flopper

Yellow Slurp Fish

Out of these types of fish, the Vendetta Flopper is the most rare to come by. Here's an article that teaches you how to catch it in LEGO Fortnite.

