How to find Rough Ruby and craft Cut Ruby In LEGO Fortnite

In the vast open world of LEGO Fortnite, some resources stand out as coveted treasures. Among these are Rough Rubies, elusive gems that require crafting expertise and careful exploration. They can be found in the desert biome of the map, and players have to make sure they have the right equipment for this journey.

Rough Rubies can be discovered within the confines of caves scattered across the desert biome in your LEGO Fortnite world. You can find these rubies by exploring these mystery-filled Desert caves, which are hotter than their Grassland counterparts.

Acquiring the Rough Ruby in LEGO Fortnite

Rough Ruby in Desert Caves (Image via Epic Games/Perfect Score on YouTube)

Before embarking on this quest, you should make sure that your Pickaxe has been upgraded adequately, as you will need a Rare Pickaxe to harvest the Rough Ruby. To unlock the ability to upgrade your Pickaxe to a Rare rarity, you will have to upgrade your Crafting Bench to a Rare rarity, too.

Additionally, you should make sure that you're equipped with sufficient heat protection to survive in the scorching desert conditions. Once equipped with a Rare Pickaxe, you can proceed to carefully mine the Rough Ruby from the heart of the caves in the desert biome.

Players must take special caution in these dangerous environments, especially in the face of formidable skeleton enemies on top of the already heightened heat levels. Making it through these challenges will allow you to claim and collect the Rough Ruby, and you can then safely return to your village to progress to the next step in the quest, which is crafting a Cut Ruby.

How to craft Cut Ruby in LEGO Fortnite

The Gem Cutter (Image via Epic Games/WoW Quests on YouTube)

Shaping the Rough Ruby into a usable Cut Ruby involves the use of the Gem Cutter, one of the many crafting tools that players can use in the game mode. Although the refining period takes a while, the process ends with the creation of the Cut Ruby.

These refined gems can serve as key components in many crafting projects within your LEGO Fortnite experience, expanding your arsenal and enabling more creative endeavors.

Given the challenging and rough nature of the desert caves, it is crucial that you carefully plan out your journey. You can take multiple trips to the cave to gather an ample supply of Rough Rubies. You should arm yourself with an abundance of food, sturdy armor, and powerful weapons to make sure that your adventure in the challenging desert biome is safe and successful.

