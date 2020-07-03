Black Manta Fortnite Skin Confirmed in New Leak

Black Manta skin recently confirmed for Fortnite Season 3.

Well known community leakers find new and more convincing information.

Izaak FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

(Image Credit: GameRant)

Almost a month ago Fortnite players were speculating about a potential new secret skin based on Black Manta coming to Fortnite. Earlier today, well known Fortnite community leaker and data miner @HYPEX confirmed that Black Manta will be coming to Fortnite on July 16th.

Fortnite Black Manta Skin

The Engineer skin is not encrypted afaik, the encrypted skin we have (other than loserfruit) is this.. so far we only have the shape and it's a weird shape, looks like a skin with 2 variants ? pic.twitter.com/HIiwhzudwR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 30, 2020

Almost one month ago this skin was found encrypted within the Fortnite code. At the time, players speculated that the skin could be a new shark skin, or possibly a previous character from an earlier season, but seemed to settle on the likelihood that the skin was of Black Manta, Aquaman’s villain from the DC Universe comics and film.

Black Manta seemed like a likely skin to tie in with the water themed Fortnite Season 3 and bonus Aquaman skin, especially with Aquaman becoming a heavy part of Season 3’s marketing. Given how much players seem eager to get their hands on the new Fortnite Aquaman skin, Black Manta will no doubt appeal to many players when it eventually releases.

Who is Black Manta?

Black Manta and Aquaman will release at the 16th July 2020. pic.twitter.com/uzjybQYprP — STORMSCAR - Fortnite Leaks (@LeaksStormscar) July 3, 2020

Black Manta is a classic supervillain associated with Aquaman. Written as a character who holds a grudge against Aquaman and the sea for its indifference to his suffering at the hands of abusive sailors, Black Manta uses his physical prowess and technical capabilities to go toe to toe with Aquaman.

Like many supervillains, and some superheroes, his backstory is somewhat malleable based on who is writing, but one thing which has remained is his unique blend of brain and brawn. Often written as an engineer and scientist, his mind is frequently complimented by his agility and strength.

Leaks in Fortnite

Big Shop Leak: Black Manta and the Black Manta Blades (Dualies) will be in the Item Shop on the 16th at 14:00 GMT! Aquaman (Secret BP Character) will also be releasing at that time. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 3, 2020

This is by no means the first time something major in Fortnite has been leaked through the works of a dedicated community. It is unclear exactly how Epic feels about these leaks, although attempting to hide anything at this point almost seems pointless. We’ll see what happens in the future, but for now these leaks are part of how the Fortnite community gets their news.