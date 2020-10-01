Fortnite Season 4: Top 5 Marvel Easter eggs you might have missed

Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 4 has been wildly successful. The crossover with Marvel has been wonderful, and fans are left itching for more. Characters, points of interest, and even special powers in the form of Mythic Weapons, have taken over Fortnite.

Some players may have missed a few things here and there, however. There are so many Easter eggs within this Fortnite season that it's hard to count them all. A few are quite obvious like the Black Panther monument or the Trask Industries truck. Others however, are easily passed by without a second thought.

5 Marvel Easter eggs Fortnite players might have missed

#5 – It's Clobberin' Time

This Easter egg comes in the form of a Fortnite achievement. When a player eliminates another with a harvesting tool this season, a special achievement entitled 'It's Clobberin' Time' is unlocked. This is a straight forward reference to The Thing, a member of the Fantastic Four. It could very well also hint at the Fantastic Four coming to the island at some point to take back Pleasant Park from Doctor Doom.

#4 – Thwip!

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Here is another achievement Easter egg that could hint at a future skin or story element within Fortnite Season 4. When a player pulls an opponent with the harpoon gun and eliminates them right after, the achievement named 'Thwip!' is unlocked. Marvel fans will recognize this as the sound made, often times written out in comic panels, when Spider-Man shoots webbing. It's a fun little reference, but could easily mean that Spidey himself will show up at some point.

#3 – Captain America and Mjolnir

Thor isn't the only Fortnite skin that can wield the mighty Mjolnir hammer. In Avengers Endgame, fans were delighted to see that Captain America was able to use Mjolnir to lay a beating on Thanos. This called back to Avengers Age of Ultron, where the Avengers were all attempting to lift the hammer and prove they are worthy. Captain America only made it budge slightly then. In Fortnite, the Captain America skin can also use Mjolnir as a harvesting tool.

#2 – Helicarrier

The Helicarrier has replaced the small island where players wait to load into the Fortnite Battle Bus. It is an exact replica of the Helicarrier as it appeared in the Avengers movies. What players may have missed though is some interactive areas.

There is a keycard device near a locked vault. Not just that, an eye patch lays on a desk as well. This could very well mean that the Helicarrier will end up as a point of interest, with Nick Fury being an NPC boss. His keycard would be the one to open the vault there.

#1 – Marvel Canon

(Image Credit: Marvel Comics)

Many players and fans are unaware that this season of Fortnite has officially been labeled as canon in the Marvel universe. The Marvel characters were snatched out of their location by Thor and the Bifrost. They were pulled to the Fortnite island in order to stop Galactus.

There have been Fortnite specific tie-in comics. As well, recent Marvel issues have seen these characters taken away by the Bifrost only to return moments later. This shows them arriving in Fortnite, but since they are in a game, it isn't much time within the real world that they are gone.