Fortnite Season 4: Top 3 Marvel characters who are joining the fight

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has seen numerous Marvel characters already added to the map. This list includes some popular heroes like Thor and Iron Man, in addition to popular X-Men characters such as Wolverine. Furthermore, we have also seen specific Marvel-themed mythic abilities and POIs.

We also know that Season 4 will last around 100 days, giving developers enough time to add new characters to the game. Various names have already been hinted at or leaked. In this article, we look at the top three Marvel characters who will be joining the fight on the in-game island in the coming weeks.

All Marvel x Fortnite Comics.



Thread: pic.twitter.com/X80y753jx1 — SexyNutella (@SexyNutella_) September 29, 2020

Top Marvel characters expected in Fortnite Season 4

Black Panther

Black Panther has been rumored to be added for a while now. This character recently got his own POI, and even has a special mythic ability already added in-game. Black Panther is one of the most popular Marvel characters, and his outfit is sure to be well-received when added.

He has now been confirmed to be a part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.

It appears as though the developers had kept their cards close to their chest, and many popular Marvel superheroes will be joining the ones already on the island.

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel is another popular superhero who is coming to the Fortnite island. She should be a rather interesting character, as Captain Marvel has a range of interesting superpowers that will come in handy if released as mythic abilities.

Captain Marvel is also coming to the Fortnite island!

Until now, the Marvel superheroes appeared a bit lost and did not seem to have enough firepower to defeat the mighty Galactus. With heroes such as Captain Marvel and Black Panther, that no longer appears to be a problem!

Venom

Finally, another character that Marvel fanboys will be looking forward to is Venom. He is the arch-nemesis of Spider-Man, and has always had a highly conflicted personality. He is the darker, symbiote version of the wall-crawler and has often been portrayed as a villain in the comics.

Image Credits: SexyNutella, Twitter

Like Black Panther, Venom has been rumored to be added to Fortnite for weeks now. Moreover, he should have some impressive mythic abilities of shape-shifting that should also come in handy for players.