Epic adds "120 FPS" feature in Fortnite for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5

Epic Games has dropped the v15.10 patch update for Fortnite, and console players can now experience the game at 120 FPS.

Frame rate is a significant factor affecting gameplay in connection-intensive games like Fortnite. Having a decent frame rate allows players to always be a step ahead of opponents.

WINTERFEST PATCH NOTES + 120 FPS on PS5 & XBOX! HUGE UPDATE pic.twitter.com/h9DHSaSsby — DooM GhostNinja (@GhostNinja) December 15, 2020

While PC players have the advantage of upgrading their components to maximize performance, console players do not have that option. Instead, they can level up their performance by upgrading to the next generational devices.

Thus, it is only fitting that Epic is revolutionizing the Fortnite experience for console players with this unique introduction before the Winterfest 2020.

Fortnite finally gets "120 FPS" feature for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Epic released a detailed blog explaining the new features that players can experience while playing Fortnite on Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5. The official blog mentioned that 120 FPS support had been added to both Battle Royale and Creative modes.

Players with the next-generation consoles will get an added feature in the Fortnite video settings, where players can toggle the "120 FPS" mode. However, to maintain this frame rate continuously, Epic has optimized the output quality down to 1440p.

It has also mentioned that players will need display support that allows smooth 120 FPS transitions. Thus, playing Fortnite on next-generational consoles might be a massive advantage for both casual and competitive players.

The developer has optimized shadow settings, postprocessing, and streaming distances appropriately for both Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. However, Xbox Series S users will have to play the 120 FPS mode on 1080p resolution.

Simultaneously, Xbox users will have to manually change the display settings to enjoy Fortnite at 120 FPS. This innovative new change was followed by pre-edits being disabled from the game.

Popular content creator Ali “SypherPK” Hassan reacted on Twitter to these two new changes. Several fans followed up with video clips of Fortnite gameplay in 120 FPS.

Also 120 FPS mode for next-gen consoles 😳 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) December 15, 2020

This significant move by Fortnite has the potential to unite the PC and console communities. However, several PC players may complain about how aim-assist and 120 FPS gives console players the advantage.

Epic mentioned the following concerning both Xbox Series X|S:

Players can experience Fortnite on Xbox Series X “with dazzling 4K running at a smooth 60 FPS”. Similarly, the biome has been updated to be more interactive with in-game occurrences.

For instance, players can see grass and trees reacting to blasts, cooler-looking smoke, and fluid impacts. Epic has also improved the split-screen feature on both the Xbox consoles, which will now support 60 FPS.

120 FPS in Fortnite on Xbox Series X 😍 #Fortnite #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/iW208XeSFs — Alexandre | Series X (@mraftw) December 15, 2020

Epic also mentioned the following concerning PlayStation 5 users.

Just like Xbox, PlayStation 5 will support 4K running at a consistent 60 FPS. Storm and cloud impacts have also been added to the features, which would have a dynamic feel to the entire atmosphere on the Fortnite map.

#Fortnite Status Update: With v15.10, we’ve added 120 FPS support in BR/Creative on next gen consoles! You can toggle on "120 FPS Mode" in the Fortnite Video settings.



120 FPS requires a display supporting 120hz.



For more info on 120 FPS Mode, check ou… https://t.co/uo0EQGPtxk — FeversBot 🤖 (@FeversBot) December 15, 2020

The innovative changes added to the DualSense Controller allow players to feel the latest haptic input. It makes them feel like they’re holding the Suppressed SMG or a Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle. The new DualSense regulator will also feature haptic trigger feedback for ranged weapons.

These new changes concerning next-gen consoles have captivated fans worldwide. It will be interesting to see how the competitive Fortnite community reacts to the revolutionary inclusion of “120 FPS” for controller users.

series ex on the series x 120fps 10ping where are the cashcups😍 pic.twitter.com/DOxS1bkH4f — Ex (@ExquihsiteXBL) December 15, 2020

Regardless of any criticism, playing Fortnite on next-gen consoles looks extremely aesthetic without any possibility of stutters or lags.

