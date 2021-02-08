Fortnite Season 5 got a secret update that could wreak havoc for players using Performance mode, explains SypherPK

Epic Games recently updated Fortnite with a secret patch that fixes numerous performance issues at once. While the update was small, it came with massive changes that were designed to enhance performance.
In a recent video, Ali "SypherPK" Hassan spoke at length about all the new performance changes added to the game. The patch also delivered the popular Mandalorian LTM, which was the highlight of the update.
SypherPK mentioned that Performance mode was added to help low-end devices run Fortnite smoothly. It turns down the ultra enhanced graphics and runs Fortnite in a lower-graphics preset.
Epic Games changes the visual quality of builds in Fortnite performance mode.
Designed to originally optimize the fps, the update came with several crash messages for numerous gamers. SypherPK pointed out that stability issues with the update were persistent and long-lasting.
Shortly after, Epic Games added another maintenance patch that focused on changing the four options in Fortnite. This included a fix for queuing bugs in tournaments and affected the 'disable pre-edit' option in BR and creative for STW.
Simultaneously, the patch was designed to stabilize gameplay on PS5 and change the performance issues on PC. The Performance mode update is integral because several pro-players use the low-graphic mode for major tournaments and cash cups.
SypherPK added that with FNCS on the horizon, the developer's maintenance change would massively impact the game. He pointed out that players with high-end PCs use Performance mode to boost their gameplay and get higher fps.
Epic Games has changed the build mode quality with this latest maintenance update by altering the graphics for builds inside Fortnite. SypherPK said that this has downgraded visual performance and mimics the build mode quality of Fortnite mobile.
Usually, Fortnite mobile players have a tough time seeing through these builds as they are not visually optimized. SypherPK argues that the visual block makes it impossible for players in a professional or competitive setting.
According to the streamer, professional Fortnite players want the fps boost with low graphic settings, but do not want mobile graphics for builds in Fortnite. It will visually limit players through these builds, which is extremely important for planning their next move.
As a pro player, the target is to piece together a strategy based on visuals and audio cues before attacking an enemy. Several pros are considering shifting from Performance mode to DirectX 11/12 enabled mode without the visual enhancement.
SypherPK further clarified that he also needs the videos to look good in graphics since he is a content creator. This is why the maintenance update will affect content creators as much as it impacts professional players.
He gave a side-by-side analysis of two players locked in a box fight. Using Performance mode cannot see his opponents through his builds because of low-visibility issues with mobile graphics.
Vision loss in Performance mode will impact gameplay in Fortnite and this might force pros to change their graphics settings. SypherPK concluded that Epic Games might change the Performance mode again before the FNCS starts.
Professional players will highly appreciate this move as they need an extra fps boost during the competitive season in Fortnite. Hopefully, Epic Games will implement the necessary changes required to enhance the build visuals in Performance mode.