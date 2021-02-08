Fortnite Season 5 got a secret update that could wreak havoc for players using Performance mode, explains SypherPK

Epic Games recently updated Fortnite with a secret patch that fixes numerous performance issues at once. While the update was small, it came with massive changes that were designed to enhance performance.

Bring back performance mode — Liquid Cented (@Cented7) February 6, 2021

In a recent video, Ali "SypherPK" Hassan spoke at length about all the new performance changes added to the game. The patch also delivered the popular Mandalorian LTM, which was the highlight of the update.

This is how to fix it pic.twitter.com/dwcFv13EsV — Obese (@ObeseFN) February 6, 2021

SypherPK mentioned that Performance mode was added to help low-end devices run Fortnite smoothly. It turns down the ultra enhanced graphics and runs Fortnite in a lower-graphics preset.

Epic Games changes the visual quality of builds in Fortnite performance mode.

Designed to originally optimize the fps, the update came with several crash messages for numerous gamers. SypherPK pointed out that stability issues with the update were persistent and long-lasting.

PLEASE BRING BACK PERFORMANCE MODE BRO ITS SO BAD IM GETTING 60 FPS WHEN I LOOT AT POIS 😭😭 — Commandment (@TSM_Commandment) February 6, 2021

Shortly after, Epic Games added another maintenance patch that focused on changing the four options in Fortnite. This included a fix for queuing bugs in tournaments and affected the 'disable pre-edit' option in BR and creative for STW.

Is there a way to go to the told performance mode — NRG Ronaldo (@StableRonaldo) February 5, 2021

Simultaneously, the patch was designed to stabilize gameplay on PS5 and change the performance issues on PC. The Performance mode update is integral because several pro-players use the low-graphic mode for major tournaments and cash cups.

Epic is treating performance mode like stretched res, most pros used it cus it made the game feel better but looked worse. That’s why they took it away 🖕🏻 — Bizzle (@FaZeBizzle) February 7, 2021

SypherPK added that with FNCS on the horizon, the developer's maintenance change would massively impact the game. He pointed out that players with high-end PCs use Performance mode to boost their gameplay and get higher fps.

Performance mode was like old stretched res, it made the game look bad and all pros and even content creators used it. The same thing was happening with performance mode, all content was low quality and looked bad, so they just destroyed it so peoples content looks good again — MackWood (@MackWood1x) February 5, 2021

Epic Games has changed the build mode quality with this latest maintenance update by altering the graphics for builds inside Fortnite. SypherPK said that this has downgraded visual performance and mimics the build mode quality of Fortnite mobile.

wth happened to performance mode, i played earlier today with the new update, and it was fine. now i have this. nice. pic.twitter.com/SDh7dxLnLd — pytrr (@pytrr8) February 4, 2021

Usually, Fortnite mobile players have a tough time seeing through these builds as they are not visually optimized. SypherPK argues that the visual block makes it impossible for players in a professional or competitive setting.

So... Performance mode has gone full mobile.



Don't log out unless you want performance mode to look like this pic.twitter.com/xyokHqjxtc — AussieAntics (@AussieAntics) February 4, 2021

According to the streamer, professional Fortnite players want the fps boost with low graphic settings, but do not want mobile graphics for builds in Fortnite. It will visually limit players through these builds, which is extremely important for planning their next move.

Guys NGL the new performance mode update feels waaaaay less laggy and with 0 delay. But the builds design kinda makes me uncomfortable :/ #Fortnite #FortniteMaroc



+ Had a huge fps drop when I've tried the tweak that brings back old build style. pic.twitter.com/0VRyhrBET2 — Caviar (@CaviarPlays) February 6, 2021

As a pro player, the target is to piece together a strategy based on visuals and audio cues before attacking an enemy. Several pros are considering shifting from Performance mode to DirectX 11/12 enabled mode without the visual enhancement.

If it's while you're streaming, I'd recommend enabling performance mode and if you're playing any background music audio to lower the quality, as the sound usually isn't effected by video quality, thats what worked for me, obviously a second pc for streaming is optimal — mX Pike (@PikeTheLegend) February 8, 2021

SypherPK further clarified that he also needs the videos to look good in graphics since he is a content creator. This is why the maintenance update will affect content creators as much as it impacts professional players.

Revert the performance mode builds change — Darrel (@TheBigDarrel) February 7, 2021

He gave a side-by-side analysis of two players locked in a box fight. Using Performance mode cannot see his opponents through his builds because of low-visibility issues with mobile graphics.

OMG why did they change performance mode😭 pic.twitter.com/TcqJ3WgJtq — Valentina~ (@vNyaari) February 5, 2021

Vision loss in Performance mode will impact gameplay in Fortnite and this might force pros to change their graphics settings. SypherPK concluded that Epic Games might change the Performance mode again before the FNCS starts.

this is how performance mode should look like imo, nice lil @npen01 shuffle at the end somehow that is just like always going to be part of the game pic.twitter.com/MoQVKG7eTs — speed (@zspeed0) February 4, 2021

Professional players will highly appreciate this move as they need an extra fps boost during the competitive season in Fortnite. Hopefully, Epic Games will implement the necessary changes required to enhance the build visuals in Performance mode.