COD Warzone: Best Tec-9 loadout for Season 5

COD Warzone launched Season 5 yesterday, and with it they released a huge load of content in the game. Along with the new content came two new weapons, the EM2 assault rifle and Tec-9 submachine gun.

The TEC-9 is a semi-auto SMG, and this is unlike most SMGs already present in Warzone. Semi-auto guns need to be fired manually, which means players can control the fire rate of the weapon, depending on their choice of damage output. Nonetheless, the SMG is still deadly in close range, and with the right attachments players can make it a lot better.

If a player desires to turn this weapon into an auto-firing machine, they need to unlock specific attachments that will do the magic. It is still a viable weapon but might lose out to the Mac-10 when it comes to time-to-kill as a semi-auto weapon.

How to unlock the TEC-9 in Warzone?

All new weapons are available in the Battle Pass, and players have to grind them to tier 31 in order to unlock the new SMG in Warzone.

A new SMG arrives to Warzone in the form of the Tec 9. It's super melty but there's a lot of visual recoil so I'm not sure it's worth. This is the ground loot version so with upgrades it may be a monster. pic.twitter.com/jh0pZOaJWt — Hutch (@hutchinson) August 13, 2021

The best way to complete the grind fast is by playing Plunder as players can revive in this mode and therefore get a lot more kills in every match.

Best TEC-9 attachments in Warzone

To use all the attachments given below, players will have to max out the weapon level to atleast tier 50. This is a fully automatic build for the TEC-9, and for this, players will require the Full Auto Repeater muzzle attachment which unlocks at level 46. While semi-auto mode is lethal too, players will always want to fire an SMG full-auto to get the maximum utility out of it.

Muzzle: Full Auto Repeater

Full Auto Repeater Barrel: 4.9" Task Force

4.9" Task Force Stock: SAS Combat Stock

SAS Combat Stock Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Ammunition: STANAG 48 Rnd

There may be better builds possible if the weapon is further upgraded and more attachments are unlocked. The Task Force barrel will add a bit of recoil to the weapon, which players can neutralize with the Tiger Team Spotlight laser.

