Every buff and nerf in Call of Duty: Warzone after new Season 5 update

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 is live right now, and players have been treated to a vast content drop with new POIs, weapons, gameplay mechanics, and a brand new Battle Pass.

With every season, there are also new nerfs and buffs to several weapons to change the meta and control any overpowered weapons in Warzone. Raven Software did not provide any nerfs or buffs in the official patch notes of the latest update on their site for some odd reason.

To view the official patch notes for weapon tuning in Warzone Season 5, players must go to the in-game section, where the patch notes are posted according to different update dates.

Tons of hidden changes to weapons in #Warzone, including a nerf to the CW and Modern Warfare MP5.



What's strange is the patch notes @RavenSoftware published earlier are MUCH different than the in game patch notes. See for yourself. pic.twitter.com/6kBchNEmAr — ModernWarzone - Under Maintenance (@ModernWarzone) August 13, 2021

This article contains all the official weapons and attachments nerf and buff that takes effect from today in Warzone Season 5.

Weapon tuning patch notes for Warzone Season 5

Assault Rifles (All) in Warzone

Reduced Bullet Velocity penalty on Agency Suppressor attachment from -30% to -15%.

Reduced Bullet Velocity penalty on Suppressor attachment from -15% to -8%.

Included in the Season Five #Warzone Patch Notes:



Two new Weapons to unlock - EM2 and TEC-9 - and more coming later in the Season. pic.twitter.com/pT8HJWg7l1 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 13, 2021

XM4

Increased Reload Quickness from 2.6 sec to 2.5 sec.

Increased Vertical Recoil Control bonus on Infantry Compensator from +12% to +15%.

Reduced Horizontal Recoil Control penalty on Infantry Compensator from -8% to -5%.

Increased Reload Quickness on Jungle-Style Mag from +20% to +30%.

Removed ADS Time penalty from 40 Rnd Speed Mag.

Reduced extra ammo of 40 Rnd Speed Mag from +10 to +5.

Changed Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag attachment to 45 Rnd Fast Mag.

Reduced ADS Time penalty on 45 Rnd Fast Mag from -25% to -12%.

Replaced SAS Mag Clamp with unique "B-Ops Mini Clamp" attachment. This attachment increases Reload Quickness by 50%, improves ADS Time by 10%, and provides an additional starting magazine, but reduces magazine ammo from 30 to 25.

QBZ-83

Reduced vertical recoil by 10%.

FFAR 1

Now deals 30 damage out to 12.7 meters for higher damage at short range.

Increased Hip Fire Accuracy by 14%.

Reduced Sprint to Fire Time penalty on Tiger Team Spotlight from -10% to -5%.

Reduced Aim Walking Movement Speed penalty on 21.2” Ranger Barrel from -20% to -5%.

Reduced Effective Damage Range bonus on 19.5” Reinforced Heavy Barrel from +100% to +40%.

Reduced Effective Damage Range bonus on 19.5” Task Force Barrel from +50% to +20%.

Reduced Effective Damage Range bonus on 20.3” Takedown Barrel from +150% to +80%.

Groza

Reduced vertical recoil by 15%.

Reduced weapon movement when walking in ADS.

Moved Iron Sights view farther away from the player camera.

Increased Horizontal Recoil Control bonus on Spetsnaz Grip from +17% to +25%.

Increased Vertical Recoil Control bonus on Spetsnaz Grip from +7% to +15%.

Increased ADS Time bonus on Spetsnaz Field Grip from +15% to +30%.

Reduced Flinch Resistance mitigation on Spetsnaz Field Grip from +80% to +70%.

Increased Sprint to Fire Time bonus on KGB Pad from +30% to +50%.

Reduced Hip Fire Accuracy penalty on KGB Pad from -30% to -20%.

FARA 83

Reduced initial recoil when firing the weapon.

Moved Iron Sights view farther away from the player camera.

C58

Overhauled recoil system.

Improved weapon visibility when initially firing.

Increased Effective Damage Range from 25.4m to 30.48m.

Reduced Effective Damage Range penalty on Suppressor attachment from -15% to -8%.

KSP 45

Reduced Effective Damage Range from 25.4m to 22.86m.

Slowed burst fire delay from 0.066 to 0.083.

LC10

Reduced medium damage range from 50.8m to 45.72m.

Increased recoil on the first and 12th bullets.

Pistols (All) in Warzone

Dual Wield

Reduced movement speed by 5%.

Reduced strafe speed by 5%

Warzone players can also try out new weapons like EM2 and TEC-9, which are available now in Season 5.

