Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes: CW & MP5 Nerf, New Gulag Rush, and more

Raven Software has finally released the much-awaited Call of Duty Warzone Season 5, and it comes with exciting new changes. Many popular weapons have received significant balances, including a new Gulag map, a new assault rifle, and new perks.

Balance changes and the introduction of a new weapon have certainly shifted the gun meta in Call of Duty Warzone. With CW and MP5 being nerfed, a new SMG has become the go-to close-range weapon. On the other hand, the new EM2 assault rifle has immediately become the AR meta in Warzone Season 5.

Other content updates aside, Zombies camos are no longer a part of Call of Duty Warzone in Season 5. Players can now focus on the hardcore combat the Battle Royale is known for, and the new season just made it better.

All new changes in Call of Duty Warzone Season 5

Raven Software has made a detailed version of the Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 update patch notes available to all players. This includes all the new changes that have arrived in the game with the new season.

Weapon balance changes in Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 (Image via ModernWarzone/Twitter)

MP5 and CW nerfed in Call of Duty Warzone

Two popular SMGs have received stealth nerfs in Season 5 of Warzone. The MP5 and the CW are no longer as powerful as before, pushing them out of the SMG meta. These weapons will no longer be as effective in close-range combat as they were before.

With the MW MP5 nerf and the fix to the ots, OTS 100% new close range meta, no question. https://t.co/tbpw6exaV9 — TrueGameData (@TrueGameData) August 13, 2021

Raven has decided not to include the exact details of this nerf in the Season 5 patch notes, but content creators are working on getting the exact values. On the other hand, this significant nerf has paved the way for OTS-9 SMG in Call of Duty Warzone to become the new close range meta, especially after the developers fixed the ADS glitch with the weapon.

New EM2 AR in Warzone

One of the most exciting additions to Season 5 of Call of Duty Warzone is introducing an all-new assault rifle. The EM2 is the latest medium-long range weapon to arrive in the game, and it immediately became a player-favorite.

Here’s the new EM2 assault rifle in action. 👀 #Warzone pic.twitter.com/9FdbPyK2SZ — ModernWarzone - FPS Gaming News (@ModernWarzone) August 13, 2021

The EM2 in Warzone has low recoil, making it accurate over long ranges and high damage, only taking a few shots to eliminate the opponent even with scopes. Therefore, a class setup including EM2 and the OTS-9 will be the go-to choice of players who like to rush in and take down opponents.

New Gulag Map: Rush

Following multiple complaints about previous Gulag maps, Raven Software has changed the layout of the 1v1 gunfight map. The new Gulag design is based on another classic Call of Duty map, Rush.

Rush is the new gulag for Season 5 of #Warzone! pic.twitter.com/vEE7b2RbDf — ModernWarzone - FPS Gaming News (@ModernWarzone) August 13, 2021

The Rush Gulag is based on the Black Ops II version of the map, and it comprises the main speedball arena where players will fight for their chance to redeploy.

Perk and other changes in Call of Duty Warzone Season 5

Two new perks have been added in Season 5 of Call of Duty Warzone. The first one is the Combat Scout perk, a.k.a the 'Wall-Hack perk.' The slot 3 perks will allow players to briefly view the exact location of their enemies after damaging them.

The second new perk is Tempered for slot 2 and allows players to have reinforced armor plates, increasing the damage absorption from 50 to 75.

THE NEW WALL HACK PERK IS SLOT 3, MEANING YOU CAN RUN IT WITH GHOST! #Warzone



We speculated about this on last weeks podcast, everyone else seemed to think it’d be a slot 2 perk. pic.twitter.com/j4AtPhteOQ — ModernWarzone - FPS Gaming News (@ModernWarzone) August 13, 2021

Apart from the new perks, the High Alert perk will now allow players to listen to the footsteps of players who are using the dead silence perk.

The high alert perk change that allows you to hear dead silence players is listed in game, but is not active currently according to Raven. https://t.co/zZrQ0TIzL7 — ModernWarzone - FPS Gaming News (@ModernWarzone) August 13, 2021

These are all the major changes arriving to Call of Duty Warzone in Season 5. However, Raven Software has also teased a mid-season event surrounding the red doors that fans can't wait for.

