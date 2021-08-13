Everything new in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

Warzone Season 5 is finally live and players can update the game to start playing the new season. Season 5 of Warzone comes with loads of new content like POIs in Verdansk, a new Gulag map, in-game loadouts, new weapons, modes and a lot more. Here is a comprehensive list of all the new items in Warzone.
New POIs in Verdansk
Mobile Broadcast Stations - This POI will be a shifting one which means that it will appear at different parts of the map in different matches. Players will find unique loot here and therefore can expect this location to be a hot drop in Warzone Season 5.
New Gulag and Red Doors
The new Gulap map is called Rush and is based on a Black Ops II map. Furthermore, the Red Doors will behave more suspiciously this season. They might send players to different locations other than the main room like Season 4. This phenomenon has something to do with the new shifting POIs in Verdansk.
New perks (patch notes)
- Combat Scout - Slot 3 (Yellow) - Damaging an enemy briefly highlights and automatically pings them
- Tempered - Slot 2 (Red) - Armor Plates are reinforced and now absorb 75 damage instead of 50. Only two Armor Plates are needed for an Operator to be considered “fully armored.”
Warzone has also adjusted the Cold-Blodded perk. Players who use this perk will not be detected by AI targeting systems and thermal optics. Furthermore, it will negate Combat Scout and High Alert warnings as well.
New weapons
Four new weapons are coming out this season. EM2: Assault rifle and TEC-9 SMG are going to be available at the Season 5 launch. The new melee weapon Cane and handgun Marshal will be released later on.
Warzone Battle Pass tiers (patch notes)
- Tier 5- “Great Emperor” Legendary FFAR 1 (BOCW) Blueprint
- Tier 15- EM2 (BOCW) Weapon Unlock
- Tier 18- “Tea Time” Epic Magnum (BOCW) Blueprint
- Tier 21-“Battle Bronze” Legendary XM4 (BOCW) Blueprint
- Tier 27-“Toad Nugget” Legendary Bullfrog (BOCW) Blueprint
- Tier 31-TEC-9 (BOCW) Weapon Unlock
- Tier 38-“Flash Tattoo” Epic QBZ-83 (BOCW) Blueprint
- Tier 42-“Silent Reel” Legendary Milano 821 (BOCW) Blueprint
- Tier 50-“Scuba Diver” Rare Baker Skin
- Tier 51-“Death Touch” Epic EM2 (BOCW) Blueprint
- Tier 55-“Red Torpedo” Legendary Krig 6 (BOCW) Blueprint
- Tier 59-“Tropic Punch” Epic TEC-9 (BOCW) Blueprint
- Tier 65-“Silent Roar” Legendary Streetsweeper (BOCW) Blueprint
- Tier 69-“Turntable” Epic Charm
- Tier 71-“Low Rider” Legendary Groza (BOCW) Blueprint
- Tier 76-“Noble Knight” Legendary Sniper Rifle Charlie (BOCW) Blueprint
- Tier 81-“Maple Leaf” Legendary Handgun Charlie (BOCW) Blueprint
- Tier 85-“Death Angel” Legendary DMR 14 (BOCW) Blueprint
- Tier 89-“Pincer Spike” Legendary Combat Knife (BOCW) Blueprint
- Tier 90-“Falcon” Epic Wolf Skin
- Tier 94-“80s Hits 3” Legendary War Track
- Tier 95-“Geomatik” Ultra EM2 (BOCW) Reactive Blueprint
- Tier 97-“Hacked Console” Legendary Charm
- Tier 99-“Crimson Samurai” Legendary Emblem
- Tier 100:
- “Goldleaf” Ultra Kitsune Skin
- “Microchip” Legendary TEC-9 (BOCW) Blueprint
- “Spoiled Envy” Legendary Vehicle Skin
- “Carbon Envy” Legendary Vehicle Skin
- “Season Five” Legendary Emblem
