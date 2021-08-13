COD Warzone: Best EM2 assault rifle loadout in Season 5

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 is live at the moment. Players can check out all the new content that Raven Software has added, including a brand new Battle Pass with 100 tiers of content for players to grind and unlock. There is also a brand new POI in Verdansk where Warzone players can expect huge crowds early on.

As for the new weapons, there are two that players will be able to access starting today. The first is the TEC-9 SMG and the other is the EM2 assault rifle.

This article will discuss the EM2 rifle and the best possible attachments that players can use once they have maxed out the weapon.

An overview of the EM2 assault rifle in Warzone

The EM2 seems really promising and feels like it is going to be on top of the meta. The gun feels similar to the C58 but only at close range. At longer ranges, players might find the gun takes some time to kill, though many already call it broken.

Here’s the new EM2 assault rifle in action. 👀 #Warzone pic.twitter.com/9FdbPyK2SZ — ModernWarzone - Under Maintenance (@ModernWarzone) August 13, 2021

However, for players who keep their engagements medium to long range, EM2 is the perfect weapon. Whatever this weapon loses out on with the slow fire-rate, it makes up for it with its recoil control.

Best attachments for the EM2 in Warzone

The Agency Suppressor is a no-brainer for most players as being stealthy in Warzone is the way to go. Couple this with the new Combat Scout perk and players can easily locate enemies if they are shot and can beam them from range.

To challenge the range, the best thing to attach is the Axial Arms 3x scope. However, optics are very personal and players should attach the one they prefer the most.

The 25.8" Task Force Barrel is the best way to make this weapon deal good damage at range. However, it will hurt the ADS time of the weapon; however, considering players are going to be using it for longer- and medium-range fights, the ADS nerf should not matter. Attach the Field Agent Grip to smooth out the recoil and whatever magazine type feels necessary depending on the mode.

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Optic - Axial Arms 3x

Barrel - 25.8" Task Force Barrel

Rear Grip - Field Agent Grip

Ammunition - 40 RnD

Edited by Sabine Algur