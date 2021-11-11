COD Mobile: Dataminers leak mythic P90 and legendary Outrider 

COD Mobile Season 10 leaks are everywhere, and players are gradually learning about all the content coming to the game after the end of the Halloween-themed season. The public test server for Season 10 has also provided more information on the new weapons, maps, and other gameplay content that players will be exploring next season.

P90 is one of the weapons coming next season, and it will definitely strike the ongoing meta in the game. While the SMGs are currently on top, with the MX9 leading the pack, P90 is well suited to dethrone the best gun in COD Mobile.

The P90 is also getting a mythic variant next season, according to the leakers, and if the weapon turns out to be as broken as it seems, fans will be really excited to try it out as soon as it releases.

Mythic P90 coming to COD Mobile in Season 10, Outrider scheduled for later

Multiple dataminers have leaked that the mythic P90 has been found in the game files for Season 10. While the model of the weapon is yet to be revealed, players can hope that it will come with a unique ironsight and gameplay techniques that players will definitely want to see on a weapon that costs close to $150.

The mythic P90 will be part of a mythic lucky draw, and the base version of the weapon will be released alongside it on the same day in Seasonal Challenges. Mythic weapons usually have unique kill effects and muzzle flashes that players can unlock by purchasing mythic cards.

The Legendary Outrider skin is also expected to arrive in the future. The game files seem to have mentioned this skin, but no files are available to show the skin's structure.

Players can expect more intel on both the items as Season 10 draws closer and more work is completed on the new mythic weapon.

Season 10 will begin from November 18, 2021.

Edited by R. Elahi