COD Mobile: How to unlock Battery and Peacekeeper in Voltaic Green skin

COD Mobile Season 9 is fast approaching an end, and players will want to complete all the challenges to unlock the free rewards available this season. With less than 10 days to go, there is a lot of work left for players who are yet to start on the Seasonal Challenges.

The Thumper grenade launcher was also released this season, and players can unlock it from the Seasonal Challenges. Multiple items in the Voltaic Green and Rose Cinder skins can also be unlocked for free by completing time-limited missions.

This article will provide all the missions that players are required to complete to unlock the Battery operator skin in Voltaic Green camo and the Peacekeeper Assault Rifle in the same camo.

How to unlock the Battery Operator skin in Voltaic Green camo in COD Mobile Season 9

Below are all the missions that players will need to complete in order to unlock Battery-Voltaic Green:

1) Play 5 ranked matches in any mode

2) Fire 300 bullets in ranked matches in any mode

3) Use lethal equipment 10 times in multiplayer ranked matches

4) Play 5 ranked matches in any mode with friends

5) Kill 25 enemies in ranked matches in any mode

6) Kill 25 enemies with any HG-40 in ranked matches in any mode

Unlock the Peacekeeper - Voltaic Garden by playing the Royale Specialist

Unlock the Peacekeeper - Voltaic Garden for free in Season 9 (Image via COD Mobile)

Complete all six missions given below to unlock the new Peacekeeper in COD Mobile Season 9:

1) Play 5 battle royale matches

2) Use Class Chips 10 times in battle royale matches

3) Loot airdrops five times in battle royale matches

4) Kill 10 enemies using an assault rifle in battle royale

5) Kill 10 enemies using an SMG in battle royale matches

6) Place in the top 10 in battle royale 3 times

Less than 10 days remain in Season 9 for players to complete these challenges and unlock all the free rewards.

Edited by R. Elahi