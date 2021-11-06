COD Mobile: Unlock the UL736 Rose Cinder by playing the new map Hovec Sawmill

COD Mobile players have a new map to explore in the last half of Season 9. Hovec Sawmill was released with the legendary HG40 lucky draw, and free-to-play players have a chance to unlock a few rewards such as the UL736 Rose Cinder by playing the map and completing a few challenges.

Hovec Sawmill originally appeared in 2019's Modern Warfare and set in the daytime but in COD Mobile, it's set at night instead. The map is quite famous in the Call of Duty community and the 2020 CDL saw multiple matches go down in the three-lane arena.

A special playlist for this map is live and available for a week in the game. Players will have to grind the free rewards before the Hovec Sawmill playlist is lifted from the game.

How to unlock UL736 Rose Cinder camo in COD Mobile Season 9

COD Mobile players will find missions related to the Hovec Sawmill playlist in Multiplayer under the Featured events tab named "Havoc Hovec". Below are all the missions that players will have to complete in order to obtain the UL736 Rose Cinder in Season 9:

1) Play three Hovec Sawmill 24/7 playlist matches

2) Play five Hovec Sawmill 24/7 playlist matches

3) Earn the One Shot, One Kill medal five times in Hovec Sawmill 24/7 playlist matches

4) Get five headshot kills in Hovec Sawmill 24/7 playlist matches

5) Kill 10 enemies with sniper rifles in Hovec Sawmill 24/7 playlist matches

Base stats of the UL736 after the Season 9 buff (Image via COD Mobile)

6) Kill 15 enemies with scorestreaks in Hovec Sawmill 24/7 playlist matches

7) Kill 75 enemies in Hovec Sawmill 24/7 playlist matches

8) Earn 20 medals in Hovec Sawmill 24/7 playlist matches

9) Win five Hovec Sawmill 24/7 playlist matches

This event is only available until November 11 and players will have to complete all the above missions to unlock the UL736 Rose Cinder. Hovec Sawmill is a small map and players can expect game modes like Free for All, Gunfight duels, Sniper fights and more.

The UL736 recieved a significant buff this season, making it worth putting in the effort and time to grind for a free skin of the weapon in COD Mobile Season 9.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee