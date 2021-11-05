COD Mobile: Vengeful Hunter draw releases new legendary HG-40

COD Mobile just launched a brand new legendary weapon in Season 9 and it is the HG-40 Ghoul Bound. This is the second legendary blueprint for the HG-40 SMG and despite receiving a buff last season, the HG-40 is still struggling to keep up with the current meta.

The Vengeful Hunter draw was released today and players can purchase the weapon along with nine other items that can be equipped in both the multiplayer and battle royale modes. COD Mobile players can purchase the draw before the current season comes to an end. However, before deciding upon the purchase, it is best to review the weapon and see how it performs in competitive scenarios in ranked and battle royale matches.

New HG-40 legendary fits the Halloween bill perfectly in COD Mobile Season 9

Halloween is currently being celebrated in Season 9 of the game and some very creepy and spooky skins have already been released, keeping the theme in mind. The new HG-40 legendary fits perfectly into that list with an entirely green relic-like vibe with a vampire theme. Players can also purchase the Krueger-Vampire Hunter operator skin in the lucky draw that pairs excellently with the Ghoul Bound HG-40.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile

🎩 Don't forget the hat!



🦇 Krueger - Vampire Hunter

💥 HG 40 - Ghoul Bound

& more!



🆕 New legendary weapon and epic items available in the 🎯 It's time to hunt down your enemies!🎩 Don't forget the hat!🦇 Krueger - Vampire Hunter💥 HG 40 - Ghoul Bound& more!🆕 New legendary weapon and epic items available in the #CODMobile store NOW! 🎯 It's time to hunt down your enemies!🎩 Don't forget the hat!🦇 Krueger - Vampire Hunter💥 HG 40 - Ghoul Bound& more!🆕 New legendary weapon and epic items available in the #CODMobile store NOW! https://t.co/NwjjMindHF

The items in the draw have different odds and they decrease with each successful pull with the HG-40 and Krueger operator skin having the lowest odds in the entire draw. Listed below are all the items that players can purchase in the Vengeful Hunter draw in COD Mobile Season 9:

Motorcycle- Paranormal Prize

Wingsuit- Paranormal Prize

AK-47- Paranormal Prize

Charm- Acidic Collapse

Cluster Grenade- Paranormal Prize

Calling Card- Forbidden Incantation

Emote- Relic Removal

Knife- Ritual Stake

Krueger- Vampire Hunter

HG-40- Ghoul Bound

While the HG-40 will not be able to compete with the MX-9 or the Fennec, players love to yield nowadays in ranked matches. However, it is still a fun weapon to use and a break from the dominant meta never hurt anyone. The HG-40 can also be found as floor loot in battle royale matches, especially on the Blackout map.

Players can equip the new legendary skin as a regular camo in battle royale matches. Furthermore, COD Mobile players can equip Diamond and Damascus Completionist camos on top of the legendary blueprint.

Edited by Atul S