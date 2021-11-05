COD Mobile: Will P90 bring back the SMG meta in Season 10?

COD Mobile Season 10 is all set to be released in late November, and players are getting a first look at all the upcoming content via the public test servers that were opened up a couple of days ago.

New weapons are yet to be added to the test build, but players have spotted some names in the inventory. Leaks have suggested that P90 SMG and PKM LMG are most likely to be added in Season 10 of COD Mobile.

The Dragonauv and D13 Sector launcher are also in the test build, but these two weapons will probably be added in future seasons. A melee weapon called nunchucks has also been spotted in the game files.

Three-shot killing machine P90 might bring back the QXR meta in COD Mobile Season 10

The P90 is from the Call of Duty Modern Warfare series and is a fairly popular weapon in the franchise. The P90 is extremely powerful in close range and deals 42 damage to the enemy anywhere between 0-20 meters range. This means the weapon can kill in three shots. Add headshot damage to the P90 and players might be looking towards a two-shot killing machine.

The update is far away and players can expect the devs to balance out the weapon properly so that it is not over-powered. However, the recent trend with new SMGs in COD Mobile is quite frightening.

A QXR with the Enhanced Bolt perk was destroying every ranked lobby a few seasons ago. The weapon had an extremely fast fire-rate which could be further bumped up with the perk. It also did immense damage at range with negligible recoil.

The same story was repeated when the MX9 released in COD Mobile very recently. It has taken over the meta, and even with a few nerfs here and there, the MX9 clearly holds the top spot in the current Season 9 meta.

While the P90 is yet to be released, COD Mobile could potentially see the return of overpowered SMGs, unless the devs decide not to release a broken weapon in the game.

