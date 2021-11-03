COD Mobile: Season 10 test server reveals new scorestreak Orbital Laser and operator skill Ammo Box

COD Mobile has opened up a test server to review gameplay content for the upcoming seasons. Season 10 is the immediate one after the current season, and players can expect to see a ton of new content. From new maps, new weapons, scorestreaks, COD mobile players are going to witness a refreshing change next season.

A new scorestreak and operator skill is lined up to be released soon in COD Mobile in the upcoming season. Players can test these out in actual gameplay by downloading the test server and playing the beta version of Season 10.

New scorestreak Orbital Laser in COD Mobile Season 10

Test server has revealed a new scorestreak called Orbital Laser coming to COD Mobile in the upcoming season. In Season 9, players got hold of the Lightning Strike scorestreak that players have been using a lot in multiplayer. The Orbital Laser will perform similarly but on a flexible path that can be drawn by the player while deploying it.

A laser storm will pop out of the sky and kill any player in its path. According to the test server, the Orbital Laser streak will require 890 points. This is fairly low considering other aerial offensive streaks in COD Mobile.

New operator skill in Season 10: Ammo Box

A new Operator Skill is coming to COD Mobile, and it will help players gather more ammo in multiplayer matches. The Ammo Box or the Munitions Box (as it is called in the Modern Warfare series) will be added to the game next season.

Players will have to charge up the operator skill by doing the objective or killing enemies and then use the Ammo Box operator skill. This is a team skill which means all teammates will benefit from the Ammo Box if one player in the team deploys it.

Such operator skills are best for going into nuke streaks and playing passive. This skill also eliminates the need to use the Vulture perk to add to the depleting ammo in multiplayer matches.

COD Mobile Season 10 is widely expected to release on November 22. Although there has been no official confirmation yet, players sure will be excited about the upcoming additions.

