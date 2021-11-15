COD Mobile Season 10 Battle Pass leaks: All characters, weapons blueprints and more

COD Mobile Season 10 is just three days away, and players are hyped after a great season that is about to conclude. With the MX9 and Shorty nerf announced, COD Mobile players have a lot to look forward to as a new meta sets in. Two new weapons are also being added in Season 10, and time will tell where both of them will fit in the upcoming meta following the MX9-Shorty nerf.

However, the Season 10 Battle Pass is one of the more exciting reveals the community is waiting for. After a brilliant Season 9 Battle Pass, the expectations have been raised, and players will expect similar fine creations for both operators and weapon blueprints.

The leaks for the Season 10 Battle Pass are out, and COD Mobile is bringing in four more exclusive skins and five weapon blueprints for players to unlock next season.

All COD Mobile Season 10 epic operators and weapon blueprints

COD Mobile players might be disappointed with a few additions, but some others are quite exciting to look forward to. It seems after RUS-79u, the PP19 Bizon is one of those weapons that COD Mobile likes to fixate upon.

John @recoil123456



Leak credits: samleakshere Season 10 battle pass all epic guns ironsight looks. #CODMobile Leak credits: samleakshere Season 10 battle pass all epic guns ironsight looks. #CODMobileLeak credits: samleakshere https://t.co/gIEOuNi9aN

In Season 10, players will get another PP19-Bizon epic blueprint in the Battle Pass. Along with the PP19, there are four other weapon blueprints which are listed below:

LK24- Vanquished

KRM 262- Slient Reaver

AS-VAL- Tagger

PP19 Bizon- Hidden Prowler

SVD- Black Ironwood

COD Mobile players will definitely appreciate the AS-VAL skin as the weapon is one of the best in the game's current meta, and there are hardly any epic blueprints for it.

Below are the epic operator skins coming to Season 10 Battle Pass:

Templar- Unredeemed

Stanfield- Default uniform

Yegor- Needleworked

Alice- Rime

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Along with the cosmetics mentioned above, there will be a total of 50 tiers of exclusive content for all premium Battle Pass owners to unlock. The base version of the SVD sniper rifle will also be included in the Season 10 Battle Pass, and players will be able to unlock it for free.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar