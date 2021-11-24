COD Mobile: How to unlock Peacekeeper MK2- Geometry Node

COD Mobile Season 10 is live and players can explore all the new content that has been added to the game as part of the season update. There is a brand new COD Mobile Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content, along with two new weapons and multiple events that offer free cosmetics and skins.

One of the best free cosmetics to claim this season is the Peacekeeper MK2- Geometry Node, an epic blueprint that players can get by playing the new Vacant map in COD Mobile Season 10.

Many missions need to be completed to claim this free epic blueprint in COD Mobile. Players will be able to locate the event under Featured events from the main menu.

All missions to unlock the Peacekeeper MK2- Geometry Node in COD Mobile Season 10

Players have to play the Vacant exclusive playlist to complete all the missions that are required to unlock the Peacekeeper MK2- Geometry Node. This blueprint is one of many others that will be added to the game gradually throughout the season for players to unlock for free.

Base stats of the Peacekeeper MK2- Geometry Node epic weapon (Image via COD Mobile)

Below are all the missions in the Vacant exclusive "Out of Business" event:

1) Play 3 matches in the Vacant 24/7 playlist

2) Play 5 matches in the Vacant 24/7 playlist

3) Kill 50 enemies in the Vacant 24/7 playlist

4) Use Tactical equipment 10 times in the Vacant 24/7 playlist

5) Use UAV three times in the Vacant 24/7 playlist

6) Use scorestreaks 10 times in the Vacant 24/7 playlist

7) Kill 10 enemies with operator skills in the Vacant 24/7 playlist

8) Win 3 Vacant 24/7 playlist matches

9) Earn the Revenge medal 3 times in the Vacant 24/7 playlist

10) Kill 15 enemies with an SMG in the Vacant 24/7 playlist

Complete all 10 missions to earn the Peacekeeper MK2 Geometry Node weapon blueprint in Season 10 of COD Mobile.

