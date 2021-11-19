COD Mobile: How to unlock the CBR4 in Season 10

COD Mobile Season 10 is live and players have been introduced to a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content. There are two new weapons in the game, and players can unlock the SBD sniper rifle for free from the Battle Pass itself.

It rests in tier 21 of the free pass and has an exclusive epic weapon blueprint in Tier 50 for premium pass holders.

However, the other new weapon is the reimagined P90 from the Modern Warfare titles. It has been released in COD Mobile Season 10 as CBR4 SMG and can only be unlocked from a Seasonal challenge in the game.

It is the first time COD Mobile has released three new weapons at the same time in a season. As for the third weapon, it is the Nunchuk melee, and COD Mobile players can unlock it simply by getting 50 melee kills.

Complete the CBR4 Seasonal Challenge to unlock the new SMG in COD Mobile Season 10

In the main lobby, COD Mobile players will find the missions required to unlock the CBR4 under the Seasonal Challenges tag 'CBR4 Supremacy'. There are multiple missions, and players can attempt to complete them in a single stretch. However, they will not be able to complete more than one mission in a single match, even if it is feasible.

Below are all the missions players need to complete to unlock CBR4 in COD Mobile Season 10:

1) Play 5 multiplayer matches

2) Kill 20 enemies with any SMG

3) Earn the Berserker medal ten times in multiplayer matches

4) Kill 30 enemies with any SMG fitted with any Recommended Equipment (System Recommendation 3, Fast ADS)

5) Kill 20 enemies with any SMG equipped with the Agile perk

6) Kill 25 enemies with any SMG with a Stock and four other attachments

7) Win 5 multiplayer matches with any CBR4 equipped

Players will also end up earning the M21 EBR Green Marble weapon camo by completing all the missions given above. Furthermore, a ton of Battle Pass XP will also be unlocked. Players have the entire season to unlock the new weapon before the challenge is taken out of the game.

Edited by R. Elahi