COD Mobile: How to unlock Nunchuks in Season 10

COD Mobile players have the chance to unlock the latest melee weapon Nunchuks in the second week of Season 10. Nunchuks were released briefly in the last days of Season 9. The few players who noticed the addition were able to unlock it by simply getting 50 melee kills.

There was no official announcement of the addition of the new weapon in Season 9, so it could have also been a bug.

Players who lost out on their chance to unlock the Nunchuks in Season 9 can still do it by playing the 'Hand to Hand' combat event in Seasonal events in COD Mobile Season 10. There are a series of missions that players need to complete to unlock the Nunchuks.

Unlock Nunchuks in Season 10 of COD Mobile by completing these missions

The default version of the Nunchuks comes in a black body design with gold hilts and a chain. Players do not get any additional skins for the melee as none are available in the game. However, those who like to grind can unlock completionist camos for the Nunchuks, like the Damascus, Diamond, or Gold camo.

Base stats of the Nunchuks in Season 10 (Image via COD Mobile)

Nunchuks also has a unique, striking animation with a weapon inspection option for every weapon in Season 10. Below are all the missions players have to complete to unlock the latest melee in COD Mobile Season 10:

1) Play five multiplayer matches

2) Kill 25 enemies in multiplayer matches

3) Earn the Knockout medal five times in multiplayer matches

4) Kill 20 enemies with the Fast Recoverer and Quick Fix perks equipped

5) Kill 10 enemies with the Prizefighters with the Fast Recover and Quick Fix perks equipped

6) Win five multiplayer matches with any Nunchuks (Nunchuks need to be equipped in-hand at the end of the match)

Along with the Nunchuks, players will also unlock multiple rare and uncommon cosmetics. Furthermore, a ton of Battle Pass XP can also be unlocked by completing this challenge in COD Mobile.

