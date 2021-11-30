Top 5 COD Mobile features fans would love to have in PUBG Mobile and BGMI

COD Mobile is arguably the best battle royale shooter on Android and iOS in terms of high-end performance. The mobile game of the famous Call of Duty franchise has upheld its legacy with the high-octane action it offers. Moreover, gamers get to play using popular maps from other COD titles.

Along with the maps, Activision has consistently brought new weaponry from titles like Modern Warfare (2019) and the Black Ops series. Apart from the weapons and maps, COD Mobile boasts many other features that make it superior to other games like PUBG Mobile and BGMI.

Here's a look at the top five COD Mobile features that every fan would love to have in PUBG Mobile and BGMI.

What are the best features in COD Mobile that fans want to see in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

1) Battle Royale Class chip, Operator skills, and Scorestreaks

Trapmaster BR Class chip glowing in blue (Image via COD Mobile)

The primary difference between PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile is the BR Class chip that allows players to employ special abilities to get a tactical edge in a game. Activating a specific ability for a limited time during a battle royale match makes the game more interesting.

Scorestreaks (Image via COD Mobile)

Similarly, COD Mobile's Operator skills and Scorestreaks have significance in MP mode. Operator skills allow players to use special weapons for hand-to-hand or gunfights, while Scorestreaks are in-game equipment that varies from Stealth Chopper, Predator Missile, Hunter Killer Drone, UAV, and many more.

Hence, it will be amazing to see players use such special skills during a fight in PUBG Mobile.

2) Carrying customized or rare weapon blueprints during a BR match

An Epic weapon blueprint (Image via COD Mobile)

Loadouts are not a new feature in PUBG Mobile, as players can customize and equip the same for a specific gun in MP matches. However, COD Mobile allows players to use the same in BR mode using Arsenal airdrops.

Players can equip a rare weapon blueprint (Epic, Legendary, or Mythic level), or they can customize a specific firearm using the gunsmith in COD Mobile's BR mode. Players can have at least five choices of custom weapons.

However, an Arsenal airdrop allows one pick per crate, and players will have to look for another to claim their second weapon. Nonetheless, this feature is excellent and will enable players to get a fair chance at claiming at least one gun.

3) More MP modes and maps

Variety of maps in MP mode (Image via COD Mobile)

COD Mobile can be considered a heaven for FPS lovers as it features numerous maps and sub-modes in MP mode with a first-person perspective. As already mentioned, most of these maps are a variant of the ones featured in other Call of Duty titles; hence, it is another plus point.

Fans can play in multiplayer games like TDM, Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, Domination, Frontline, and more. These sub-modes feature 5v5, 2v2, and one versus all contests. Apart from the permanent MP game modes, Activision introduces new temporary featured modes every week.

PUBG Mobile and BGMI have variations in MP mode, but developers can learn how to excel at multiplayer shooter arenas by the example of COD Mobile.

4) Scanning the dog tags

Scanning a dog tag (Image via NOXA COD/YouTube)

In BGMI or PUBG Mobile, when teammates die, they cannot be resurrected, and consequently, players are left to play the whole match with a disadvantage of numbers. Although developers introduced a revival feature in PUBG Mobile for a limited time, it never returned to the game.

Meanwhile, COD Mobile's BR mode allows players to scan the dog tags of their dead teammates and revive them before that last revival flight arrives. The only condition for a successful resurrection is that at least one player from the team should be alive at the time of landing through revival flight.

5) Helicopters and tanks

Mobile BR matches feature tanks (Image via Activision)

COD Mobile has a fundamental similarity with PUBG Mobile and BGMI, i.e., a BR match fought at an island in each game. However, in the BR islands of COD Mobile, players can use helicopters to travel while taking a clear view of the terrain and enemies.

Moreover, players can equip newly spawned tanks to take out the enemies and vehicles in the match's final stages. Hence, the game becomes more action-packed as compared to PUBG Mobile. Activision also introduces a temporary tank-themed BR mode quite often.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha