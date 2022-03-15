×
Create
Notifications

COD Mobile World Championship 2022 dates, schedule, prize pool, and more

The COD Mobile World Championship 2022 is all set to begin on March 31 (Image via Activision)
The COD Mobile World Championship 2022 is all set to begin on March 31 (Image via Activision)
Gametube
OFFICIAL
comments icon
Modified Mar 15, 2022 04:30 PM IST
News

Activision on Monday announced the COD Mobile World Championship 2022. The event will be played in five stages and will kick off on March 31. The first stage is Solo Play and will be played over four weekends, starting on March 31.

It is open to all, and each eligible player will have to compete in ten ranked matches. Those who will collect 60 points in the first stage will qualify for Stage 2.

COD Mobile World Championship 2022 schedule

  • Stage 1: Solo Play - March-April
  • Stage 2: Team Play - May
  • Stage 3: Regional Qualifiers - June-July
  • Stage 4: Regional Playoffs - August
  • Stage 5: Grand Finals - December

Stage 2 is the Team Play, scheduled between May 12 to 22, and the top teams from here will move to the Regional Qualifiers.

Activision has announced the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 schedule, featuring over $2 million prizing. https://t.co/44f4SYhV4f

The Regional Qualifiers (Stage 3), played in five regions, will be held over three weekends from June 17 to July 3.

  1. India and LATAM - June 17 to 19
  2. EU and Japan - June 24 to 26
  3. North America - July 1 and 3

The fourth stage, or the Regional Playoffs, is scheduled in August. The dates for the Regional Playoffs are:

  1. LATAM and India - August 13 and 14
  2. EU and Japan - August 20 and 21
  3. North America - August 27 and 28

The top teams from Stage 4 will move to the final stage (Stage 5), i.e., the COD Mobile World Championship finals, which will be offline in December. The location has not been disclosed yet.

Although Activision didn't reveal the total prize pool, they did say it is over $2 million, the highest ever for a COD Mobile event. The Grand Finals will have $1.7 million in prize money. The World Championship 2021 boasted a total prize pool of $2 million.

The #CoDMobile World Championship 2022 Finals will be a LAN Event with a prizepool of $1.7 Million Dollar. The biggest single event payday in #CoDMobile World Championship Hostory! https://t.co/MwoX8Rt136

India as a region was clubbed with the Middle East in the previous edition. However, given the game's popularity in the country, India is now a separate region.

Similarly, there is no announcement regarding SEA and China because COD Mobile is published by Garena and Tencent in those regions. Both companies recently announced their regional tournaments.

Also Read Article Continues below

Activision also announced a new battle royale mobile game, Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, earlier this week.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी