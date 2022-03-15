COD Mobile World Championship 2022 dates, schedule, prize pool, and more

Activision on Monday announced the COD Mobile World Championship 2022. The event will be played in five stages and will kick off on March 31. The first stage is Solo Play and will be played over four weekends, starting on March 31.

It is open to all, and each eligible player will have to compete in ten ranked matches. Those who will collect 60 points in the first stage will qualify for Stage 2.

COD Mobile World Championship 2022 schedule

Stage 1: Solo Play - March-April

Solo Play - March-April Stage 2: Team Play - May

Team Play - May Stage 3: Regional Qualifiers - June-July

Regional Qualifiers - June-July Stage 4: Regional Playoffs - August

Regional Playoffs - August Stage 5: Grand Finals - December

Stage 2 is the Team Play, scheduled between May 12 to 22, and the top teams from here will move to the Regional Qualifiers.

The Regional Qualifiers (Stage 3), played in five regions, will be held over three weekends from June 17 to July 3.

India and LATAM - June 17 to 19 EU and Japan - June 24 to 26 North America - July 1 and 3

The fourth stage, or the Regional Playoffs, is scheduled in August. The dates for the Regional Playoffs are:

LATAM and India - August 13 and 14 EU and Japan - August 20 and 21 North America - August 27 and 28

The top teams from Stage 4 will move to the final stage (Stage 5), i.e., the COD Mobile World Championship finals, which will be offline in December. The location has not been disclosed yet.

Although Activision didn't reveal the total prize pool, they did say it is over $2 million, the highest ever for a COD Mobile event. The Grand Finals will have $1.7 million in prize money. The World Championship 2021 boasted a total prize pool of $2 million.

India as a region was clubbed with the Middle East in the previous edition. However, given the game's popularity in the country, India is now a separate region.

Similarly, there is no announcement regarding SEA and China because COD Mobile is published by Garena and Tencent in those regions. Both companies recently announced their regional tournaments.

Activision also announced a new battle royale mobile game, Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, earlier this week.

