Alpha7 Esports win PMPL Americas Championship 2023 Spring, qualify for PUBG Mobile World Invitational 

Brazil's Alpha7 Esports maintained their sublime status by lifting the PMPL Americas Championship 2023 Spring title. The powerhouse club gradually accelerated their progress in the competition and dominated on Day 3. At the end of 24 high-octane matches, the side collected 223 points, including 139 frags. Alpha7 also sealed their spot in the highly anticipated World Invitational (PMWI).

It was their second Americas title after their first crown in November 2021. Alpha 7 Esports triumphed in both major competitions, including the PMPL Brazil, that they played this year. Their title win saw them take home prize money of $25,000.

N Hyper, who recruited Nova Esports' former lineup, were placed second with 201 points. The North American unit gave their best but failed to come out on top. The roster was also the second-best performer in their regional PMPL Spring this year. Intense Game, a Brazilian team that topped the table after Day 3, fell to third place with 198 points after disappointing in their last six matches.

PMPL Americas Championship 2023 Spring prize pool distribution

Listed below are the teams and the prize pool distribution:

Alpha7 Esports - $25K N Hyper Esports - $19K INTENSE GAME -$15K Influence Chemin Esports - $12K All Glory Gaming - $10K Loops Esports - $9K Flamengo Esports - $8K iNCO Gaming -$7K Young Kings Global - $6K OverKnight - $6K Aton Esports - $6K Teamjaguar - $6K Dope Esports LLC - $5K Royals of War - $5K The Panthers - $5K The Chosen NA - $5K

Influence Chemin, the champions of the 2022 Fall edition, were fourth with 171 points. There were followed by All Glory and Loops Esports in fifth and sixth places, respectively.

INCO Gaming initially dominated the first day of the championship, amassing 84 points in six games. But the Brazilian side faltered in their subsequent matches, scoring only 66 points in their remaining 18 games. However, compared to the LATAM and American teams, the Brazilian squads performed impressively, with all the teams from the country finishing in the top eight.

WHY K GEE, the North American champions, did not impress during the event, ending up in ninth place with 119 points and no Chicken Dinner. Another popular squad, Aton Esports, scored only 109 points in the Championship. PMPL LATAM's winner, Jaguar, finished 12th with 102 points.

