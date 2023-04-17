PMPL North America 2023 Spring Finals: Winning team, scoreboard, MVP, and more

Why K Gee, a team comprising some of the best athletes from the North American region, emerged as the champions of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) NA Spring 2023. The squad secured 165 points in eighteen matches, including 32 headstart points that rolled over from their league stages. Although they did not secure any chicken dinner in the finals, the squad managed to claim a position among the top three teams from the first day.

The Panthers were initially declared the champions with a total of 170 points but were later penalized 17 points for violating the official rules and regulations. Two players in the squad were found to have turned off the GAC screen share despite warnings, which dropped them to fifth position in the overall standings with 153 points.

PMPL NA 2023 Spring Finals overall standings

N Hyper (previously part of Nova Esports) was the top-performing team in the league stage and began the finals impressively, maintaining their lead for two days. However, a few poor games caused them to slip to second position in the overall rankings, with 161 points.

PUBG MOBILE Esports NA @esportspubgmna



Here are the Finals Day 3 Overall Rankings



Follow us on social media:

linktr.ee/PUBGMEsportsNA



#PMPLNA April 16th Leaderboard Report for PMPL NA Spring 2023Here are the Finals Day 3 Overall RankingsFollow us on social media: April 16th Leaderboard Report for PMPL NA Spring 2023Here are the Finals Day 3 Overall Rankings 🏆Follow us on social media:📺 linktr.ee/PUBGMEsportsNA#PMPLNA https://t.co/Nsf9k4fOBc

Despite facing some challenges, Dope Slayers remained consistent throughout the tournament and finished third with 158 points. The Chosen, who had a below-average performance in the league stage, were fourth with 157 points.

Although Mezexis Esports secured a podium finish in the league stage, they were unable to maintain the same level of performance in the finals and finished in eighth position. Execute, a popular team that performed well on the first day of the finals, slipped to seventh position in the overall rankings.

QZZ from N Hyper bagged the MVP award of the PMPL NA Spring for his 149 eliminations with more than 33k hp damage and 18 minutes of average survival time.

PUBG MOBILE Esports NA @esportspubgmna



A legend who has carved his name into history! Congratulations!



Follow us on social media:

linktr.ee/PUBGMEsportsNA



#PMPLNA Introducing the unstoppable MVP of PMPL North America Spring 2023, Qzz!A legend who has carved his name into history!Congratulations!Follow us on social media: Introducing the unstoppable MVP of PMPL North America Spring 2023, Qzz! 👑A legend who has carved his name into history! ✨ Congratulations!Follow us on social media:📺 linktr.ee/PUBGMEsportsNA#PMPLNA https://t.co/COGIemL8X3

The top five teams in the PMPL NA Finals have also occupied their seats in the 2023 PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas Championship Spring, scheduled to begin next month along with other top teams from Latin America and Brazil.

Golden Eagle and Phoenix Esports were in 12th and 13th positions respectively after their disappointing performances throughout the three days. Team Mobility had a poor showing as the unit managed only 28 points in their 18 games.

Poll : 0 votes