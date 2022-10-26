Nova Esports' International Division acquired by HyperLive Entertainment

Nova Esports' international division has been acquired by Singapore-based tech-enabled creative media company, Hyperlive Entertainment. As part of the deal, teams outside of China will now be rebranded as Nova Hyper Esports.

Nova Esports has rosters for all popular mobile esports titles, including PUBG Mobile, Honor of Kings, and Call of Duty Mobile. The organization gained massive popularity in the last few years by winning many world championship trophies in multiple mobile games.

Nova Hyper Esports' future plans and headquarters

Nova Hyper Esports also unveiled that the company will set up its international headquarters in Singapore. This will help them build a huge market in the esports industry. The company plans to sign more lineups in other growing regions such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Dr. Sean Wong, CEO of Hyperlive, stated:

"Esports is an exciting industry that has grown tremendously in recent years and we are delighted to have acquired the international division of Nova Esports. We hope to build on Nova's massive support in China and create a strong international brand that can connect with the global audience."

In September 2022, Nova and Futbolist partnered up to form FUT Nova for the Honor of Kings esports title. The Turkish squad came out victorious in their recently concluded regional contest and qualified for the $10 million World Championship, the biggest mobile esports event ever.

The COD Mobile Europe roster of the organization has also secured its seat in the upcoming World Championship 2022, starting on December 15.

Nova Esports was launched in 2016

Hong Kong-based Nova Esports is one of the oldest organizations in the mobile esports market as it was created in May 2016. Their name came to prominence through the Clash Royale game and later went on to enter several esports titles. Nova Esports emerged as the champion of the Clash Royale World Finals 2018, which was a LAN event in Tokyo, Japan.

Surprisingly, in July 2020, Nova acquired the popular Chinese organization XQF which was a successful move as their PUBG Mobile squad is undoubtedly known as the best team in the world.

The squad has won both seasons of the PMGC to make their organization world champions twice in a row. The team has once again cemented its place in the upcoming season. PUBG Mobile has garnered more than $5 million from its esports tournaments.

The organization recently clinched the world title in Wild Rift by winning the Icons Global Championship 2022. It was their seventh world title in mobile esports, which shows how big the organization has made itself in this field.

Poll : 0 votes