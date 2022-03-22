Nova Esports becomes first team to earn over $5 million from PUBG Mobile tournaments

PUBG Mobile has been one of the most popular mobile games since its release in 2018. The game had a worldwide following, but it also made the most money from any other mobile game.

PUBG Mobile Esports has also been a significant success. Tencent runs tournaments at all levels, starting from the Club Open (for amateurs) to the Pro Leagues. Furthermore, they host Regional Championships and Global competitions to determine the best in the world.

Game For Peace (the Chinese version of the title) boasts an even bigger esports scene with Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) and Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC). In 2021, Tencent organized four seasons of PEL in China, which featured a prize pool of more than $9 million.

Nova Esports earned more than $5 million from PUBG Mobile tournaments

In mid-2020, Nova Esports signed the XQF superstar roster in China. The roster consisted of superstar fragger Paraboy, Order, Coolbay, and In-Game Leader Jimmy.

Nova Esports made history by becoming the first team to win more than $5 million in prize money in official PUBG Mobile and Game for Peace tournaments. Their biggest win was the Global Championship 2021, which netted over $1.5 million in prize money. The team clinched the inaugural PMGC in 2020 and took home the winning prize of $700K.

Nova Esports estimated winnings in some of the major tournaments

1. Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2020- $750k

2. Peacekeeper Elite League 2020 Season 2- $145k

3. Peacekeeper Elite League 2021 Season 3- $640k

4. PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020- $700k

5. PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 - $1.59 million

Apart from these, Nova Esports have earned over 1 million through four other PEL seasons where they weren't crowned champions. The PEL Weekly Finals boasts a massive prize pool of $153K.

The team recently won the second weekly finals of the ongoing PEL 2022 Spring, which features a massive prize pool of $4.3 million.

Nova Esports roster for PEL 2022 Spring

1) Paraboy

2) Order

3) Jimmy

4) King

5) QC

6) Mix6GG

7) XBaiC

Gametube @GametubeI

Top markets by revenue

#1 China - 57% ($4B)

#2 U.S. - 11.8%

#3 Japan - 4.2%

sportskeeda.com/esports/news-p… PUBG Mobile has surpassed a whopping $7 billion in revenue from lifetime player spending. The game generated an average of $8.1M per day in 2021.Top markets by revenue#1 China- 57% ($4B)#2 U.S.- 11.8%#3 Japan- 4.2% PUBG Mobile has surpassed a whopping $7 billion in revenue from lifetime player spending. The game generated an average of $8.1M per day in 2021.Top markets by revenue #1 China 🇨🇳 - 57% ($4B)#2 U.S. 🇺🇸 - 11.8%#3 Japan 🇯🇵 - 4.2%👉 sportskeeda.com/esports/news-p… https://t.co/Bnx6CIWIZ6

Known for his sturdy gameplay, Paraboy is one of the best players in the world. He won the Esports Mobile Player of the Year in 2021.

It was one of the rarest scenes in Esports history for a team dominating the circuit so well. Winning five major tournaments in two years is a considerable achievement.

With Tencent announcing even larger prize pools for competitions in 2022, Nova Esports will be looking to increase its earnings in both domestic and global events.

PUBG Mobile has generated more than $8 billion since its inception, where more than $4.5 billion came from the Chinese version of Game for Peace.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar